Bears lose game ... and Twitter battle with Butterfingers

The Packers easily disposed of the Bears on Thursday Night Football, though the victory was marred by this scary head shot to Green Bay receiver Davante Adams. He gave a thumbs up leaving the field so that's a good sign. In lighter game news, Mike Glennon got a ball snapped in his groin, Tony Romo is Nostradamus and the Bears suffered a second loss last night ... at the hands of Butterfingers.

Quick Dwyane Wade rant

Maybe it's just me, but I was not a fan of Dwyane Wade's comments yesterday that he wants to retire as a member of the Miami Heat. Wade, mind you, just signed a one-year deal with the Cavs, a year after signing with the Bulls. I don't have a problem with Wade wanting to end his career with Miami, but I have a problem with him saying it publicly when he just dissed them to sign with Cleveland. If I were a Heat fan, that would annoy the hell out of me. Then I would walk to South Beach and forget what I was upset about.

The world's next great boxer is a nine-year-old girl from Ukraine

Meet Kira Makogonenko. Just don't get on her bad side.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I can't say enough good things about Australian model Charlie Austin. She's gorgeous (see above photos). She's super cool (the few times we've hung out) and she looks really good in a swimsuit. What more can you ask for? She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Important Canada update

The laws against drunk canoeing have been loosened. Plan accordingly.

Ohio State gets a new villain

Don't cheat on your girlfriend. Just ask poor AJ.

Tom Cruise butt news

It's real. Don't believe the rumors.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Three Presidents. One selfie.

When you can take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!! pic.twitter.com/E3pNlZ07gs — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) September 28, 2017

All good fashion starts in Vancouver

Dear #Versace, if you're gonna plagiarize the old #Canucks logo, you could've at least done a better job. It looks like the old logo's been turned inside out & tilted on a different angle. At least with the 'Nucks jerseys, you could get your name on them … for a lot cheaper. #NHL pic.twitter.com/ONbk43nxK3 — Ashleigh Ragutero (@AshRagutero) September 28, 2017

R.I.P. Hugh Hefner

Thanks to Hugh Hefner our generation learn to read magazines with one hand.

Rest legend. pic.twitter.com/pNC8y5dGnX — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) September 28, 2017

Odds & Ends

The Yankees' press conference celebration is the best in baseball right now ... If I were a Cubs fan with a friend who loves the Cards, I'd send him this link 200 times today ... Ranking Canadian team fan bases ... Deion Sanders is really annoying in this hair video ... This man's lung tumor turned out to be a toy traffic cone he swallowed 40 years ago ... There are hacks available if you want 280 characters for your tweets ... This one is for the NSYNC fans ... I want this dancing fan at every concert I attend ... Hugh Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe ... I'm not a huge Beyonce fan but she is really stepping up to help Puerto Rico.

Aaron Rodgers makes topical joke

I can't imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Bombs

One step closer to 60: Giancarlo hits homer No. 58 pic.twitter.com/pjmmjrvpMM — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 29, 2017

What the F is this

As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old. 😐 pic.twitter.com/HSQZN7bHVn — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 27, 2017

Pearl Jam Let's Play Two preview

Hot Clicks has made it big. We have an exclusive premiere of Pearl Jam's new film from Wrigley Field. Let’s Play Two opens in theaters on Sept. 29 from Abramorama.

Sitcom stars dance to Grateful Dead music

