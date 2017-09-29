NFL

Candy Bar Mercilessly Trolls Bears During Thursday Night Football

0:40 | NFL
Packers' Ty Montgomery Reportedly Suffered Broken Ribs vs. Bears
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

The Bears lost to the Packers on Thursday night, but they also took an L from a candy bar on Twitter. 

For whatever reason—it's 2017, so these things happen I guess—Butterfinger and the Bears started bantering on Twitter during Thursday's game. It all started when Butterfinger mocked Mike Glennon for botching a snap in the first half. 

Who doesn't love a harmless Butterfinger pun? The Bears, apparently. They fired back. 

Tip for the Bears: Don't trash talk a candy bar when you're losing badly on the road. 

That one hurts. But the Bears responded. 

Butterfinger eventually trolled the Bears into submission. 

Clearly Twitter needs to expand to 280 characters. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters