Candy Bar Mercilessly Trolls Bears During Thursday Night Football
The Bears lost to the Packers on Thursday night, but they also took an L from a candy bar on Twitter.
For whatever reason—it's 2017, so these things happen I guess—Butterfinger and the Bears started bantering on Twitter during Thursday's game. It all started when Butterfinger mocked Mike Glennon for botching a snap in the first half.
Butter...knees? #CHIvsGB— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
Who doesn't love a harmless Butterfinger pun? The Bears, apparently. They fired back.
Stick to candy.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2017
Tip for the Bears: Don't trash talk a candy bar when you're losing badly on the road.
Stick to football. Oh...wait.— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
That one hurts. But the Bears responded.
September 29, 2017
Butterfinger eventually trolled the Bears into submission.
Attention it’s 14-0 and you’re focusing on the wrong game here 😂— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
*21— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
*This is just sad— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
*You there?— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
Clearly Twitter needs to expand to 280 characters.