The Bears lost to the Packers on Thursday night, but they also took an L from a candy bar on Twitter.

For whatever reason—it's 2017, so these things happen I guess—Butterfinger and the Bears started bantering on Twitter during Thursday's game. It all started when Butterfinger mocked Mike Glennon for botching a snap in the first half.

Who doesn't love a harmless Butterfinger pun? The Bears, apparently. They fired back.

Stick to candy. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2017

Tip for the Bears: Don't trash talk a candy bar when you're losing badly on the road.

Stick to football. Oh...wait. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

That one hurts. But the Bears responded.

Butterfinger eventually trolled the Bears into submission.

Attention it’s 14-0 and you’re focusing on the wrong game here 😂 — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

*This is just sad — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

Clearly Twitter needs to expand to 280 characters.