JAY-Z Rocks a Kaepernick Jersey During His Performance on Saturday Night Live

Ranger Who Served With Pat Tillman: 'I’d be Shocked if He Wasn't out There Taking a Knee'

  • Well at least now we know what side of this discussion JAY-Z is on.
Kellen Becoats
41 minutes ago

JAY-Z set Twitter ablaze Saturday as he donned what appeared to be a Colin Kaepernick jersey during his Saturday Night Live performance.

This comes shortly after he turned down performing at halftime during this season's Super Bowl—his wife Beyonce famously faced rather significant backlash after her performance in 2016.

Instead of a traditional 49ers jersey, JAY appears to be rocking a custom black San Francisco 'Niners jersey with 'Colin K' on the back. During his second performance, he wore a simple plain white t-shirt. 

Naturally social media lit up with the news that HOVA had delved into this particular discussion and at least now we know if/when Kaepernick signs for a team, JAY-Z will likely be in the stands. We can only hope he can grow an afro by then as well.  

