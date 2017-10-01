Ranger Who Served With Pat Tillman: 'I’d be Shocked if He Wasn't out There Taking a Knee'

JAY-Z set Twitter ablaze Saturday as he donned what appeared to be a Colin Kaepernick jersey during his Saturday Night Live performance.

This comes shortly after he turned down performing at halftime during this season's Super Bowl—his wife Beyonce famously faced rather significant backlash after her performance in 2016.

Jay Z tells the NFL he won't do the Super Bowl, then does SNL wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 1, 2017

Instead of a traditional 49ers jersey, JAY appears to be rocking a custom black San Francisco 'Niners jersey with 'Colin K' on the back. During his second performance, he wore a simple plain white t-shirt.

Jay Z performing on Saturday Night Live in a Colin Kaepernick jersey pic.twitter.com/44wQUfckqh — Lakisha Jackson (@LakishaJackson) October 1, 2017

Jay Z is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey on SNL. Sort of. pic.twitter.com/gJ7dLhGjtH — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) October 1, 2017

Naturally social media lit up with the news that HOVA had delved into this particular discussion and at least now we know if/when Kaepernick signs for a team, JAY-Z will likely be in the stands. We can only hope he can grow an afro by then as well.