The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," which airs weekdays from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m., is enjoying its best ratings ever.

Two of the show's hosts, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, joined Jimmy Traina on the latest episode of his "Off The Board" podcast.

In addition to explaining what makes GMFB successful, Brandt talks about his surreal career path of "The Real World: Chicago to "Days of Our Lives" to "The Jim Rom Show" to his current gig.

Schrager, who also does sideline reporting on FOX's NFL coverage, talks about his bizarre love for "The Big Bang Theory" and Olive Garden and becoming a regular on Mike Francesa's radio show in New York.

Other topics discussed include whether the Patriots will bounce back, is Travis Kelce's dancing original, which NFL team will turn their season around, Twitter, "Curb Your Enthusiasm and much more.

