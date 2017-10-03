Extra Mustard

NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt Talk 'Good Morning Football And Much More

0:36 | Tech & Media
Katie Nolan Asks Fox Sports for Early Release
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," which airs weekdays from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m., is enjoying its best ratings ever.

Two of the show's hosts, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, joined Jimmy Traina on the latest episode of his "Off The Board" podcast.

In addition to explaining what makes GMFB successful, Brandt talks about his surreal career path of "The Real World: Chicago to "Days of Our Lives" to "The Jim Rom Show" to his current gig.

Schrager, who also does sideline reporting on FOX's NFL coverage, talks about his bizarre love for "The Big Bang Theory" and Olive Garden and becoming a regular on Mike Francesa's radio show in New York.

Other topics discussed include whether the Patriots will bounce back, is Travis Kelce's dancing original, which NFL team will turn their season around, Twitter, "Curb Your Enthusiasm and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters