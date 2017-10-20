1. Despite pleas from their own talent, ESPN doesn't look like it will give up its LaVar Ball addiction. With Lonzo making his Lakers debut last night, ESPN was more than happy to stick a microphone in front of LaVar's face after his son's team got spanked by the Clippers, 108-92, and let him spew nonsense and lies all over the place.

Yup, after Lonzo scored three point on 1-of-6 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds and recording four assists, ESPN made sure to give his blowhard father a platform.

What made this interesting to see is that it was just months ago when several big-named ESPN staffers mocked the network for always using LaVar for ratings.

LaVar Ball has shown himself to be a misogynistic buffoon that is unworthy of our time and attention. I'm done. https://t.co/w8PUH3M0XH — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 31, 2017

I don't see why he will be newsworthy. He won't be stopping Laker games to berate refs or pull his tea off the court. His son is the story. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 2, 2017

Begging ALL media, INCLUDING US... KEEP LAVAR BALL OFF THE AIR. Please. America is turning against Lonzo BECAUSE of Lavar. — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) March 23, 2017

He's winning unfortunately. He keeps getting a forum to "do his thing". We can hate it all we want--but he's figured out the 2017 way. #Sad https://t.co/2muF17YwY6 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 23, 2017

He's like a WWE character. Clearly doesn't believe half the stuff he says--but it creates headlines and getting people's attention. Sucks. https://t.co/Sqx3Pl0isC — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 23, 2017

Hopefully Bilas, Van Pelt, Herbstreit and Nowkhah realize the World Wide Leaders is going to shove LaVar down everyone's throat more, not less, now that Lonzo is in the NBA playing for one of the marquee teams.

2. This is just a sad photo. Bummer for the league and fans that Aaron Rodgers is done.

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

3. Pretty great stuff here from Dodgers play-by-play man Joe Davis, who tweeted this about Kike Hernandez during Thursday's NLCS-clinching game against the Cubs.

A year ago, Kike Hernandez stopped enjoying baseball. His father was battling cancer. He was struggling on the field... — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) October 20, 2017

This year, he lost his grandfather. Days later the hurricane slammed his home country of Puerto Rico. — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) October 20, 2017

His dad, cancer-free, is at Wrigley watching him have the night of his life. That smile on Kike's face is about a whole lot more than 2 HRs. — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) October 20, 2017

The best part about this is that Hernandez wasn't done and it a third homer.

Actually, I stand corrected. This was the best part about Hernandez's night.

#Dodgers owner Mark Walter promised Kiké Hernandez a donation of $1 million for Puerto Rican Hurricane relief if he got on-base twice. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 20, 2017

4. Solid recovery by Canucks defenseman Michael Del Zotto last night. He tried to play a harmless prank on a little boy, which did not go as expected when the kid got upset.

Well that didn’t go as planned 😬 pic.twitter.com/JuJzVkgBRs — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 19, 2017

However, Del Zotto, who clearly felt bad about what happened, made it up to the boy with a puck and a high five and the story had a happy ending.

5. Tony Romo is still predicting things with dead-on accuracy.

Tony Romo is a magician. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3I4PhN17BT — Ant Wingard (@AntWingard) October 20, 2017

6. Awesomp SI photo here of Blake Griffin showing off in front of his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner last night by destroying Julius Randle.

#Repost @sifullframe ・・・ Blake Griffin of the Clippers dunks the ball against the Lakers. 📷: John W. McDonough @sportsillustrated A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

7. This week's Off The Board podcast features interviews with Erin Andrews and Jimmy Kimmel. Andrews discusses everything from getting botox to dealing with online hate to having Larry David at her wedding, while Kimmel talks about reaction to his recent newsmaking monologues, why football in L.A. doesn't work and whether he'd have O.J. Simpson on his show as a guest. You can listen to the interviews below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mick Foley recently spoke to SI.com's Maggie Gray about what he's done to his body over the years.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: The 49ers last five losses have been by the following amounts: 3, 2, 3, 3, 2. Take the 6 points with San Francisco at home against Dallas on Sunday.