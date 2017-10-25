Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's bike fiasco has made him an internet favorite over the past couple days. The charming rookie out of USC doesn't own a driver's license, so he bikes to practice, though I'm not sure how that will work as fall turns into winter and it snows, because that's a thing that happens in Pittsburgh.

Anyways, some jerk stole his bike, which forced him to walk to practice. That spurred a #TeamFindJuJusBike effort, and Antonio Brown chipped in to the search by offering two tickets to a Steelers home game for whoever returns the bike to the Steelers' facility. The bike was eventually found, which is great news, but before it was, a certain ex-adult film star-turned sports personality tweeted at young JuJu.

You are my new favorite follow on twitter 😭 @TeamJuJu #TeamFindJujusBike — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 24, 2017

Mia Khalifa has embarrassed athletes aplenty. Duke Williams was caught red-handed. So was Wilson Contreras, though the Cubs catcher did use the hacking excuse. Mr. Irrelevant 2018 and current Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly even gave it a try.

By this point, athletes should know that crude internet overtures to Mia Khalifa will be rejected and then shared with the world. Smith-Schuster is not about to be next.

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

Yes, JuJu, yes! This is the kind of prudent behavior that restores older generations' belief in millennials.