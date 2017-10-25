JuJu Smith-Schuster is Too Smart to Fall for the Mia Khalifa Trap

Mia Khalifa has embarassed many athletes. JuJu Smith-Schuster is determined not to be next. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 25, 2017

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's bike fiasco has made him an internet favorite over the past couple days. The charming rookie out of USC doesn't own a driver's license, so he bikes to practice, though I'm not sure how that will work as fall turns into winter and it snows, because that's a thing that happens in Pittsburgh. 

Anyways, some jerk stole his bike, which forced him to walk to practice. That spurred a #TeamFindJuJusBike effort, and Antonio Brown chipped in to the search by offering two tickets to a Steelers home game for whoever returns the bike to the Steelers' facility. The bike was eventually found, which is great news, but before it was, a certain ex-adult film star-turned sports personality tweeted at young JuJu. 

Mia Khalifa has embarrassed athletes aplenty. Duke Williams was caught red-handed. So was Wilson Contreras, though the Cubs catcher did use the hacking excuse. Mr. Irrelevant 2018 and current Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly even gave it a try. 

By this point, athletes should know that crude internet overtures to Mia Khalifa will be rejected and then shared with the world. Smith-Schuster is not about to be next.

Yes, JuJu, yes! This is the kind of prudent behavior that restores older generations' belief in millennials. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters