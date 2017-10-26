1. Kevin Durant was trying to enjoy a haircut and a good meal in his kitchen while watching the Cavs-Celtics season opener last week. His reaction to Gordon Hayward's gruesome leg injury was all caught on video because he was filming his YouTube show. As you would expect, the Warriors star went through the same emotions, which you can see in the first minute of the video above, as everyone else watching.

2. The look on Justin Timberlake's face perfectly sums up last night's Astros-Dodgers game.

Even @justintimberlake is in awe of #ThisTeam. #WorldSeries A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

3. If you missed the pregame first-pitch ceremony, which was basically a one-man improv show starring Vin Scully, you should watch it right now.

CHILLS. Vin Scully throws out the first pitch with some help from Fernando Valenzuela. #ITFDB https://t.co/HhMcHShkGX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2017

4. With Marshawn Lynch serving a one-game suspension after making contact with a referee last week, he's staying fresh by playing against what appears to be high school kids.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!! A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

5. As a Yankee fan, I don't have anything negative to say about Joe Girardi (except that he was too much of a slave to lefty-righty garbage and rarely went with instinct). He did a great job while he was here and every Yankees fan should be grateful for what he did. My favorite offbeat Girardi memory is when he had Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter go to the mound to take out Mariano Rivera during his final career game.

6. The 49ers recently sent their fans a survey and asked one of the most ridiculous questions you could imagine.

I'm a lifelong @49ers fan and that doesn't change when they are 0-7, but this survey they just sent me hurts. "So, if we lose, do you care?" pic.twitter.com/UshqrhLhcZ — Boz (@boztank) October 23, 2017

7. Memo to wacky local news anchors: Don't eat spicy chips live on the air.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Just a random, but hysterical old-school Rock interview.

BONUS ITEM: Gross game tonight with Miami visiting Baltimore, but I'll take the under 37.5 to make it more exciting.