Traina Thoughts: Kevin Durant's Live Reaction To Gordon Hayward's Injury Is What You'd Expect

Kevin Durant went through all the emotions as he watched Gordon Hayward's injury.

By Jimmy Traina
October 26, 2017

1. Kevin Durant was trying to enjoy a haircut and a good meal in his kitchen while watching the Cavs-Celtics season opener last week. His reaction to Gordon Hayward's gruesome leg injury was all caught on video because he was filming his YouTube show. As you would expect, the Warriors star went through the same emotions, which you can see in the first minute of the video above, as everyone else watching.

2. The look on Justin Timberlake's face perfectly sums up last night's Astros-Dodgers game.

Even @justintimberlake is in awe of #ThisTeam. #WorldSeries

A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on

3. If you missed the pregame first-pitch ceremony, which was basically a one-man improv show starring Vin Scully, you should watch it right now.

4. With Marshawn Lynch serving a one-game suspension after making contact with a referee last week, he's staying fresh by playing against what appears to be high school kids.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!!

A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on

5. As a Yankee fan, I don't have anything negative to say about Joe Girardi (except that he was too much of a slave to lefty-righty garbage and rarely went with instinct). He did a great job while he was here and every Yankees fan should be grateful for what he did. My favorite offbeat Girardi memory is when he had Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter go to the mound to take out Mariano Rivera during his final career game.

6. The 49ers recently sent their fans a survey and asked one of the most ridiculous questions you could imagine. 

7. Memo to wacky local news anchors: Don't eat spicy chips live on the air.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Just a random, but hysterical old-school Rock interview.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Gross game tonight with Miami visiting Baltimore, but I'll take the under 37.5 to make it more exciting.

