1. The person who might be benefitting the most from the juiced and slicker baseballs is Joe Buck. Yes, many people on Twitter like to ignore the fact that Buck has become a great baseball announcer just so they can bash him, but the bottom line is that FOX's play-by-play man put on a clinic in last night's wacky 13-12 slugfest between the Dodgers and Astros.

The video above is a compilation of the seven home runs hit last night. Every Buck call is outstanding, except for the Yasiel Puig dinger, but that's only because the juicy juiced ball got out in a hurry after not being hit well at all and Buck seemed in shock. But Buck's call of Jose Altuve's game-tying three-run homer in the fifth inning was as good a call as you'll ever hear.

Buck's call of Yuli Gurriel's game-tying three-run homer in the fourth inning was also a legit A+.

Lastly, Buck did a fine job on the game-winning single by Alex Bregman in the bottom of the 10th.

WALKOFF! WHAT A GAME!



The @astros are 1 win away from a #WorldSeries title! https://t.co/ekdFP6jKK7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2017

If you're still one of the people who wants to play the "Joe Buck is terrible game," just stop. Get with the times and move on to 2017. You're stuck in 1997 and it's a very bad look. When it comes to Joe Buck, don't hate. Appreciate.

2. In a weekend filled with insane games, you may have missed my favorite story. After Aaron Rodgers went on Conan O'Brien's show last week to say that Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr not only broke his collarbone, but also flipped him off and gave him a crotch chop. Barr, though, was not having any of that and fired back at the Packers superstar quarterback Saturday afternoon via Twitter. We bow down to Barr for the Mister Rogers mention.

3. I'm not sure anybody in sports had a better week than Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He masterfully turned the tables on an attention-seeking porn star, found his lost bicycle, scored a ridiculous 97-yard touchdown and then got the last laugh on scouts who doubted him.

💨💨 on em one time! Learned from the 🐐 @AB84 on this one 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qptgPwixjN — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 30, 2017

“Juju Smith-Schuster Draft Scouting Report: Will struggle to separate from NFL CBs, not a deep threat, not a precise route runner” 🤔😝😘 pic.twitter.com/r7p7rQtgJq — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 30, 2017

4. Bill Belichick must have stayed up late to watch the World Series, because he was more crabby than usual today.

Belichick just ate this guy's heart. His "Ellis from Die Hard" manner didn't help his cause. #NEvsLAC #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CGsgMaqQiv — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) October 29, 2017

5. The best thing about Halloween these days is The Rock retweeting all the people who dress up as him from his turtleneck/fanny pack/gold chain days.

And it begins.. look at that adorable face. Baby looks cute too. 😉 #BabyG #HalloweenRock https://t.co/A7S3wxHUT2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 28, 2017

6. Former Lions tight end, Joseph Fauria, has been doing some great video work for SI.com in recent months. For example, his guide to the NFL's new celebration rules was top-notch. And he was brave enough to cook and eat Tom Brady's repulsive avacado ice cream. So we need to give him props on a truly outstanding Halloween costume.

I dig it! 🌊👑🐟🐬🦈🐚🐢🦐🦑🦀🐙🐡🐋🐳 #JLHalloween A post shared by Joseph Fauria (@bigjoefauria) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

7. Speaking of Tom Brady and avocados...

Tom Brady and Gisele are dressing up as avocado and toast for Halloween. — Kirk and Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) October 30, 2017

8. You will want to read Vulture's oral history of Seinfeld's masturbation episode.

BONUS ITEM: I want to find a reason to take the points tonight, but can't. Chiefs -7 at home vs. the Broncos has to be the play.