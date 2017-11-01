O.J. Simpson was out of jail for Halloween for the first time since 2008—he was released on Oct. 1 after serving just under nine years—so his costume game is understandably rusty. When you're famous and your costume game is rusty, you have the luxury of dressing up as yourself, which is exactly what the ***alleged*** double murderer did.

O.J. Simpson's Dresses Up for Halloween, Greets Trick-Or-Treaters https://t.co/gYhWAUHxa7 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 1, 2017

Simpson is rocking a Bills #32 jersey, which is the one he sported during his eight-year stint in Buffalo, which included an MVP award in 1973.

It's a lazy costume, sure, but the more noteworthy takeaway here is that there were actual children trick-or-treating at Simpson's Vegas-area home!

I guess time really does heal all.