1. Forgive me for going after the lowest hanging fruit possible today, but this story is just too good. Personally, I've always felt the best way to deal with someone like Skip Bayless is to ignore him and not give him the attention he craves. But I'm making an exception in this case, because on Monday, Skip Bayless exposed himself for being... well... Skip Bayless.

The carnival barker was on his unwatchable FS1 show saying that Dak Prescott was better than Carson Wentz. OK. Fine. But then, because Bayless is Bayless, he tried to somehow argue that Wentz didn't have a great game on Sunday (15 of 27, 199 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions) in a 51-23 win against the Broncos. Bayless, who said he watched the whole game, actually tried knocking Wentz's performance because he got strip-sacked by Von Miller. There was only one problem. Wentz did not get strip-sacked by Von Miller. It happened to backup QB, Nick Foles, who was in the game because Wentz had turned the game into a blowout.

If you haven't seen it, here's the clip of Skip Bayless saying he watched the entire PHI-DEN game and said Von Miller strip-sacked Wentz

On a side note, there was a full video of Bayless idiocy here on YouTube, but FOX Sports had it taken down. That's how you know this as a bad moment.

2. Astros third base man Alex Bregman was in the SI.com office on Monday and I briefly chatted with him about a few things.

SI: How much sleep have you gotten since winning the World Series?

AB: I’ve gotten five hours. It’s been out of control. It’s been ridiculous. Just laughing, having a good time, going up to New York, going back to Houston, we had the parade, going to Knicks games, SNL, Good Morning America. Definitely no sleep.

SI: What has been the highlight?

AB: The highlight definitely has been seeing the smiles on the people’s faces in Houston.

SI: What has been the worst part of the last four days?

AB: I don’t know if there’s a single bad thing.

SI: Your phone has to be crazy.

AB: Oh yeah, that has to be it. You’re exactly right. I have 756 unread texts and a few hundred missed calls.

SI: Your phone is cracked. You're a World Series champion. You can't be walking around with a cracked iPhone.

AB: I got asked earlier what I won’t spend money on and it’s my phone.

SI: No $1,000 iPhone X for you?

AB: Can’t do it. A new one comes out every single year. I’m good with this one.

SI: What are you thoughts on Josh Reddick rocking a Speedo during postgame celebrations?

b: Love it. Original. And hopefully he does it a few times over the years. I don’t think I could do it, but Josh is perfect for the Speedo.

SI: Did you know Carlos Correa was going to propose to his girlfriend after the World Series?

AB: We all knew. Everybody knew. I thought she was definitely gonna find out. I guess my mom didn’t know because my mom and dad were in the back of the video and my mom was like, “Oh my God, Oh my God," and my dad was like, "What’s going on here? I thought we just won the World Series.”

SI: Correa had to know she was going to say yes, right?

AB: Oh yeah, But if you’re the girl, you say yes no matter what and then if you don’t want to, you say no later. You have to.

3. Speaking of Correa, he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and said the following about his proposal: "In Game 6, I had the ring ready in my backpack. I’m like, 'This is the night, this is the night.' We lost the game. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, one more game. I don’t have Plan B so we better win.'"

4. The show the Warriors put on before their games continues to be almost as good as the show they put on during games.

Steph hit the super-floater and KD was hyped

5. I'm a huge BizNasty fan, so I understand that I'm bias, but I honestly think, now that he's made the transition into becoming a member of the media, that Paul Bissonnette might be the best interviewer out there. He's hosting a new Road Trippin' series and his work, as you'll see in the clip below, is mastesful.

If you want more BizNasty, here's the full interview with the Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo.

6. A+ effort on this touchdown celebration by the Lions last night.

Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Lions!

7. Here's a public service announcement if you have an iPhone and your life has been thrown into upheaval because of this texting glitch.

Quick Fix #IPhone since Apple won’t fix it

Settings

General

Keyboard

Text Replacement

Type lowercase i in phrase and capital I in shortcut pic.twitter.com/153kPaENdW — Royal K Films 🦁🎬 (@KimoGotti) November 6, 2017

