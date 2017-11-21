1. We're two days away from Thanksgiving and you're knee-deep in fantasizing about that gluttonous meal you will devour in between watching football on Thursday. In honor of the occasion, we're power ranking 10 of the most popular foods people eat on the big day. Share your thoughts on the list by hitting me up on Twitter.

10) Cranberry sauce: This jiggly gel-like substance is vile and shouldn't be on the list, but people serve this for some reason and I needed 10 items, so here we are.

9) Green Bean casserole: You throw fried onions on top of something, it automatically becomes good.

8) Turkey: If you're being honest, you will admit that turkey is bland -- even if you deep fry the son of a gun. But eating turkey on Thanksgiving is the ultimate tradition, and, more importantly, you can douse it in gravy and then it becomes tasty.

7) Yams/Sweet Potatoes: If you make it into a casserole with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnuts or pecans, this can be No. 1 on the list. If they remain plain, this is where they belong.

6) Biscuits: Hopefully your host is nice enough to serve them hot.

5) Booze: This can really occupy any of the top five spots, depending on the dysfunction level of your family and how many Trump supporters will be at your Thanksgiving table.

4) Gravy: If your host serves the canned variety, this goes to No. 9 (and you should go somewhere else on Thanksgiving). But when it's homemade, it's a thing of beauty.

3) Stuffing: Pro tip from an Italian -- throw bits of sausage in there. You haven't lived until you've had your stuffing this way.

2) Pie (Any): I'll now rank the pies within the ranking of the foods: 1) Pecan; 2) Sweet potato; 3) Pumpkin; 4) Chocolate; 5) Apple.

1) Mashed potatoes: The perfect food. People take mashed potatoes for granted. They also try to make their fancier than they need to be. Just make the smooth and load them up with butter and they are heaven on a plate.

2. Mike Francesa has finally decided to go out with a bang. The Sports Pope, who's final show on WFAN in New York, said on Monday he could manage the Yankees.

Mike Francesa says he could definitely manage the @Yankees. Unfortunately, they won't hire him. pic.twitter.com/0PdHztXBb8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 21, 2017

3. This hilarious video of a bus blocking a cameraman's view of the Georgia Dome went viral yesterday.

The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot 🤦 https://t.co/poMIDFwMe8 pic.twitter.com/MW9wwTU09I — AJC (@ajc) November 20, 2017

My fine colleagues at SI.com had some fun with that piece of footage and put together this great compilation.

Today's Georgia Dome implosion isn't the first time the MARTA bus had terrible timing pic.twitter.com/pNSyY5fPQf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2017

4. Where did No. 80 go?!?!

5. Not only does Stephen Curry get all the perks that come with being a great basketball player, he also has things good at home where he is the taste tester for his wife, Ayesha.

6. Marshawn Lynch gave a very NSFW and impossible-to-understand postgame interview after the Raiders lost to the Patriots on Sunday.

Marshawn is a man of all people. In Mexico he’s known as Señor Modo Bestia. pic.twitter.com/UcIuDv3Jrh — dylan (@dyllyp) November 21, 2017

7. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman sent one hell of an update yesterday on this tweet I had sent out a couple of weeks ago.

Did a fun interview w World Series champion, @ABREG_1, who talks sleep deprivation, iPhones & that proposal. https://t.co/LilkUjScwa pic.twitter.com/jYYOMaGUaK — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 7, 2017

Wow that might mean 2 phones @JimmyTraina https://t.co/YoMwjBPhPR — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) November 20, 2017

The Houston #Astros will receive nice presents for the holiday season: The World Series checks are expected to be about $438,000, a record for World Series shares. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 20, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: During the 1989 Survivor Series, a slew of WWF superstars revealed what they were thankful for in the most '80s wrestling kind of way.

