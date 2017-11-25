Weekend Hot Clicks: Pittsburgh's Turnover Chain; Derrick Rose; Kate Tyga

Pittsburgh mocked Miami with its own turnover chain, D-Rose's career might be over and we welcome the lovely Kate Tyga.

By Andrew Doughty
November 25, 2017

Football, football and more football

Your life will forever be empty if you missed the unbelievable UCF-USF game on Friday. Also, Pittsburgh mocked Miami’s turnover chain after shocking the Canes and UCF’s Shaquem Griffin is the best story in college football. Also, Albert Breer gives thoughts on a variety of NFL topics, including Case Keenum, the Raiders sucking at football and the Jaguars’ approach.

Coaching carousel

The college football coaching carousel is humming. Bret Bielema was fired by Arkansas (while leaving the field) after a loss to Mizzou but may be on Nebraska’s radar to replace Mike Riley, who lobbied for his job after getting smoked by Iowa at home. Meanwhile, a source told Bleacher Report that Scott Frost to Nebraska is a "done deal." Also, Florida is no longer interested in Chip Kelly, who could be headed to UCLA instead.

D-Rose done?

Derrick Rose has left the Cavs and it appears the former MVP’s career could be done.

Kate Tyga: Lovely Lady of the Day
Your Thanksgiving weekend LLOD is Kate Tyga (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Fake punt fail

WKU attempted one of the most miserable fake punts on Friday that you’ll ever see, which resulted in a fumble and FIU touchdown.

Nothing says holiday spirit

Like a good Black Friday brawl! A massive fight in Alabama forced a mall to close early on Thanksgiving.

R.I.P. Terry Glenn

I’m all for piano news breaks

Vita Sidorkina

Upset chain

Odds and Ends

10 greatest moments in Iron Bowl history ... 17 signs that you’re actually the Grinch ... Warriors continue movie references with BB-8 shootaround appearance ... San Diego State coaches blame ESPN, East Coast bias for Heisman buzz ... LeBron hit a ridiculously deep three ... Michigan covered the spread vs. VCU in hilarious fashion ... Here’s what is being added and removed from Netflix in December.

He’s good

Congrats buddy!

4 years ago this weekend

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

