Football, football and more football

Your life will forever be empty if you missed the unbelievable UCF-USF game on Friday. Also, Pittsburgh mocked Miami’s turnover chain after shocking the Canes and UCF’s Shaquem Griffin is the best story in college football. Also, Albert Breer gives thoughts on a variety of NFL topics, including Case Keenum, the Raiders sucking at football and the Jaguars’ approach.

Coaching carousel

The college football coaching carousel is humming. Bret Bielema was fired by Arkansas (while leaving the field) after a loss to Mizzou but may be on Nebraska’s radar to replace Mike Riley, who lobbied for his job after getting smoked by Iowa at home. Meanwhile, a source told Bleacher Report that Scott Frost to Nebraska is a "done deal." Also, Florida is no longer interested in Chip Kelly, who could be headed to UCLA instead.

D-Rose done?

Derrick Rose has left the Cavs and it appears the former MVP’s career could be done.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Tyga: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 of 16 Close expandIcon 1 16 Close

Your Thanksgiving weekend LLOD is Kate Tyga (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Fake punt fail

WKU attempted one of the most miserable fake punts on Friday that you’ll ever see, which resulted in a fumble and FIU touchdown.

Nothing says holiday spirit

Like a good Black Friday brawl! A massive fight in Alabama forced a mall to close early on Thanksgiving.

R.I.P. Terry Glenn

For its rivalry game against Michigan, @OhioStateFB is breaking out a new look and honoring the late Terry Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3ZciWCsDzC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2017

I’m all for piano news breaks

April 18, 1930 was a slow news day so the BBC announcer just said “there is no news” then someone played the piano for 15 minutes https://t.co/gM7riprcyD — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 24, 2017

Vita Sidorkina

Upset chain

Odds and Ends

10 greatest moments in Iron Bowl history ... 17 signs that you’re actually the Grinch ... Warriors continue movie references with BB-8 shootaround appearance ... San Diego State coaches blame ESPN, East Coast bias for Heisman buzz ... LeBron hit a ridiculously deep three ... Michigan covered the spread vs. VCU in hilarious fashion ... Here’s what is being added and removed from Netflix in December.

He’s good

Steph is an overpowered 2K created player pic.twitter.com/9of6e1r2En — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 25, 2017

Congrats buddy!

Little guy gets emotional when his uncle surprises him with Warriors-Heat tickets



(via @CharlesHinkleJr) pic.twitter.com/wRvo5kEdcF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 24, 2017

4 years ago this weekend

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.