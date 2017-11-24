Report: Florida No Longer Interested In Chip Kelly for Coaching Vacancy

According to Yahoo Sports, "Florida has moved on from Chip Kelly."

By Khadrice Rollins
November 24, 2017

Florida is no longer interested in getting Chip Kelly to fill its coaching vacancy and is prepared to pursue the other candidates interviewed for the job, Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reports.

Forde adds that with Kelly likely not going to Florida, it increases the likelihood of Kelly taking over at UCLA.

Kelly has been linked to the Florida opening since Jim McElwain and the school parted ways in late October. Kelly met with Florida officials in New Hampshire Sunday, but according to Forde, despite talking throughout the week, there did not appear to be a deal coming between the two. On Tuesday Kelly met with officials from UCLA.

With Kelly possibly out of the picture in Florida, Forde says that increases the chances that the Gators look to bring in UCF coach Scott Frost. In his second year at UCF, Frost has the No. 15 Knights at 10-0 going into the last week of the regular season with a chance to clinch a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Kelly, 53, has not coached this year after a four-year stint in the NFL concluded with a 2-14 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, he had three years with the Philadelphia Eagles in which he went 26-21. And before jumping to the NFL, Kelly went 46-7 in four years at Oregon.

