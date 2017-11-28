The 2-9 Giants announced Tuesday that Geno Smith would start at quarterback this Sunday against the Raiders. That means two-time Super Bowl winner, Eli Manning, is headed to the bench. New York coach Ben McAdoo also said that rookie quarterback Davis Webb would see some action against Oakland.

Twitter always has strong reaction to news, but things were at a level 10 right after the shocking switch was announced. Basically, nobody was safe from getting ripped and/or laughed at.

"Geno Smith" is trending worldwide, one spot ahead of "North Korea." — Neil Best (@sportswatch) November 28, 2017

I don't care what the question is, Geno Smith is NEVER the answer. — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) November 28, 2017

When you've been replaced by Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/UaJT9pKeum — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) November 28, 2017

Eli just got benched for Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/njFhtIP7ie — Aijuswanaseing (@BeanoFrench) November 28, 2017

tfw they name Geno Smith the starter pic.twitter.com/cyIXTKzuaD — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 28, 2017

Blake Bortles has never been benched for Geno Smith. @Giants pic.twitter.com/WQSCwLyf9t — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) November 28, 2017

Flex this game to midnight PST RT @Giants: Geno Smith to start at quarterback on Sunday. READ: https://t.co/JFKGG5eQcT pic.twitter.com/fA1Rp4DDmY — Bill (@PJackk) November 28, 2017

How long will it take for the @Giants to bench Geno Smith? — Byron Stern (@FootballBry15) November 28, 2017

If Jack Del Rio loses to the combined forces of Geno Smith and Davis Webb, he should be banned from coaching in the NFL for the rest of eternity. — Kyle Hebel (@Hebel_theRebel) November 28, 2017

First of all who even knew Geno Smith was on the Giants — Daniella (@DaniellaLira_) November 28, 2017

I wouldn’t let Geno Smith start over a shoelace — Barbatos (@FastTimesAtRF) November 28, 2017

Eli Manning got benched for Geno Smith. That's a sentence no one should've ever had to say — Kyle (@Watt_Dafuq) November 28, 2017

The Patriots lost two Super Bowls to the guy that got benched for GENO SMITH. — Cyrus Geller (@Cyrus_FB12) November 28, 2017

Everyone knew Eli's time was coming to an end sometime soon, but to bench him for Geno Smith? So disrespectful. Hopefully havent seen the last of Eli as a Giant. — Joseph John (@Tweetsby__J) November 28, 2017

I tried to do a funny take on Geno Smith starting for the Giants, but then i remembered its Geno Smith — John “Supi” “Soup” Supowitz (@ImThatSupi85) November 28, 2017