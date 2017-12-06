1. Here's something I bet you never thought you'd hear: Rafael Palmeiro, who famously testified to Congress in March of 2005 that he never used steroids before getting suspended in August of 2005 for using steroids, is considering an MLB comeback at the ripe age of 53.

Palmeiro, who played from 1986-2005, hit 569 homers in his career. He is adamant he can still rake, telling The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, "There's no doubt in my mind I can do it. I've taken care of myself really well. I've been working out for years. Everything feels better than when I played."

It seems Palmeiro, who played for the Cubs, Rangers and Orioles, is motivated by the steroids scandal.

"Maybe 12 years later, I can prove to the whole world that I didn't need anything to have a good career," he said. "Maybe 12 years later, if I can come back and prove I don't need anything as an older player with an older body, then people might think, 'OK, maybe he didn't do anything intentionally.'"

Personally, I want to see this comeback attempt happen just from a pure entertainment standpoint. Yes, you wish the guy trying to play again at 53 would be more likeable, but it's still a win-win for fans. A 53-year-old trying to hit a Clayton Kershaw curveball either will be hysterically funny or, if he can actually do it, simply amazing.

2. Brent Musburger probably did not like what I wrote in yesterday's Traina Thoughts.

Yo,Snowflakes. Quit preaching. The Violent World of Sam Huff sold NFL football to the masses. The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders gave us a little sex with our violence. Deal with it! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) December 6, 2017

3. Justin Verlander keeps getting asked if it was better to win a World Series or go on a honeymoon with Kate Upton. In a very smart move, he keeps refusing to answer.

4. I'm not saying Astros outfielder George Springer is a liar, but, when you look at the trophy, this does not seem possible.

George Springer on wildest World Series trophy moment: "We made a beer funnel out of it.” https://t.co/ifGjtvWru8 pic.twitter.com/OIFrFPjD6e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2017

5. Odell Beckham Jr. shared photos of his various tattoos yesterday, which included the character that Prince used when he changed his name to a symbol, Michael Jackson, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King Jr. and an image of Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue.

“Body marked up like a subway in Harlem...callll em! Weezy F Baby” @gangatattoo A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

6. If you need some laughs, I suggest reading the replies to this tweet.

My favorite photo from the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year red carpet. pic.twitter.com/n3GH6bN3kM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 6, 2017

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was reported yesterday that The Rock is going to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, longtime WWE fans knew a long time ago that Dwayne Johnson had serious acting skills thanks to promos like this.

LAST THING: It's hard to think about anything other than what people in Southern California are going through today. Hopefully the damage is minimal and people stay safe.