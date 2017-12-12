1. I had put together this piece ranking the 12 best blunders and bizarre moments in sports broadcasting from 2017 last week. (Congrats to Joe Buck, Al Michaels, Skip Bayless, Shaquille O'Neal, Dick Stockton and all the others who made the list!) This video below would've made the cut had it happened sooner, but the voting was closed by Sunday night when ESPN spent an whole segment previewing a bowl game that doesn't exist.

ESPN just spent an entire segment discussing Michigan-Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.



Here’s the thing. Mississippi State isn’t in the Outback Bowl. South Carolina is.



(H/t @Sctvman$ pic.twitter.com/RB3nwNtK3K — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 11, 2017

2. Few things on earth are as enjoyable as Bill Belichick after a Patriots loss. The five minutes below are truly glorious.

3. Very nice job here by Kevin Durant giving a young fan his sneakers after last night's game.

This kid crying because Kevin Durant gave him his shoes is one of the best things ever! pic.twitter.com/0C2RVJZgdW — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) December 12, 2017

4. Leave it to TMZ to give you the nuts and bolts break down of the sexual harassment claims leveled against numerous ex-athletes (and one executive) who work at the NFL Network.

5. If you're in Alabama, please don't vote for Roy Moore. Even if you vote for the write-in candidate shown in this video, it's still better than Roy Moore.

6. Solid quote from new Yankees manager, Aaron Boone.

[MLBN Radio] Aaron Boone was interviewing coaching candidates when he found out Giancarlo got traded: "Cash comes in and says, 'I think we got Giancarlo.' And I was like, 'Wow, this job is pretty cool so far'" https://t.co/cp43vq352u pic.twitter.com/wld4AYtyPd — Siva Kodali (@kodali_siva) December 12, 2017

7. The Rock has 593 jobs, yet still has time to make babies.

8. My colleague, Richard Deitsch, joined me on the latest edition of "Off The Board" to discuss the top sports media stories of 2017. Everything from ESPN's controversies to Tony Romo's emergence in the booth to Bartstool Sports' big year to the NFL ratings is discussed. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

9. RANDOM MIKE FRANCESA VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the Sports Pope wrapping up his 30-year WFAN career on Friday, I'm going to post a memorable moment each day this week. Mike was always at his best playing off his old partner, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. This video exemplifies that beautifully.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: Has a story ever gone from uplifting to depressing faster than the Keaton Jones story?