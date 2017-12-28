Since this is the last Traina Thoughts of the year, I want to look back at some of great tweets from 2017. The is not necessarily a best-of list since there are plenty of great tweets not compiled here. This is just a list of what I found humorous or noteworthy. Hopefully you get some laughs and enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Here they are in no particular order:

• Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious tweeted this after the team acquired Giancarlo Stanton.

@AaronBoone Hey Skip am i still batting 4th ??? pic.twitter.com/oUadnUmf7i — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) December 9, 2017

• Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had some fun with Donald Trump's claim that he rejected Time magazine's Person of the Year awar.

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

• Lane Kiffin got a kick out of his former team's embarrassing coach search.

• Pitcher Brandon McCarthy didn't hold back during a discussion about abstinence.

good point. I just have a hamper full of filthy socks and my wife sits on the washing machine 12-6 pm and we're doing great — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) January 13, 2017

• Astros pitcher Justin Verlander after Houston beat the L.A. in Game 5 of the World Series, 13-12 in 12 innings.

Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. … https://t.co/MXwr1GYMfe pic.twitter.com/n9la2icCSA — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 30, 2017

• Former MLB hurler Dan Haren after an Aaron Judge home run.

It sucks I’ll never know how far Aaron Judge could hit a baseball off me — dan haren (@ithrow88) October 21, 2017

• Yankees pitcher David Robertson reacted to his reaction to catcher Gary Sanchez getting hit in a sensitive area.

When your teammates "feel" for you. 😂 I am OK // Cuando tu compañero lo "siente" por ti. Estoy bien, mi gente. @DRob30 pic.twitter.com/BAbMOPq597 — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) October 4, 2017

I've never felt another man's pain more 😂 https://t.co/DNHzXeLjaU — David Robertson (@DRob30) October 4, 2017

• This was the most retweeted athlete tweet of 2017.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

• After teammate Fletcher Cox complained about his Delta flight, Eagles defensive end Chris Long made an adjustmet to his own Twitter account and tried to trick Cox.

Two flights two delays @Delta im need something besides a survey after this flight 😡😡😡 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) June 4, 2017

Twitter

​

• Former NBA great Steve Nash had some thoughts on the man occupying the White House.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

• My former colleague and current WFAN radio host, Maggie Gray, with one of the best innocent mistakes you'll ever see.

Just realized I really misplaced that asterisk 😳 https://t.co/lak9utVZc2 — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) August 28, 2017

Bruce Willis walked by and someone shouted 'McClane!' Willis smirks and replies 'yippee kiyee m*therfucker' — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) August 27, 2017

• McCarthy is not only funny, but self-aware.

Its ridiculous but when I start against the Mets I'm very aware that Jerry Seinfeld's mood is in my hands. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 21, 2017

• ESPN hockey writer, Greg Wyshynski had the perfect response to Carrie Underwood's critique of the refs during an NHL playoff game involving her husband, Mike Fisher.

This game is being called so insanely awful, I can't even... — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

Jesus, Take The Whistle https://t.co/yIiSy29632 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 1, 2017

• This tweet, by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, after her son's Northwestern basketball team made the NCAA tournament, was my personal favorite in 2017.

• This is why Paul Bissonnette established himself as a Twitter Hall of Famer many, many years ago.

please write a book so I can hear this story — Pete (@lowemustgo) February 28, 2017

It takes me 30 minutes to write a tweet. And they are still full of grammatical errors. A book is out of the question. https://t.co/MoN8xiaPVG — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) February 28, 2017

• Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas had many great tweets in 2017. This one was particularly outstanding.

Ranking the top 101 players of the 2016 NFL season: https://t.co/CRgLViNlWO pic.twitter.com/1lqfUVqTwY — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 10, 2017

...which is a great predictor of super bowl success, since those three have a combined 6 rings; or an average of 2 each!!! https://t.co/ZuDEEBsE58 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 20, 2017

• Gabrielle Union masterfully handled a Twitter troll while also mocking her husband, Dwyane Wade. So well done.

Who said I was talkin about my man? My dude is sitting on 3 championships & is 107 yrs old still averaging 19 a game tho. He cool. https://t.co/diWvlUywtP — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 20, 2017

• Dirk Nowitzki = legend.

Everyone is posting pics from their workouts! So here it goes: summer grind on my new bike.... pic.twitter.com/rSl1y45SN1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 21, 2017

• When Kevin Durant was exposed for using secret social media accounts to fight with people, Joel Embiid had to chime in.

My bad y’all , I thought I was using my burner account #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017

• Gronk just doing some education.

Been following up on Hurricane Irma a lot the past few days. Did some research on hurricanes and been learning a lot bout Mother Nature. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 9, 2017

• Steelers rookie wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was not falling for the trap set up by porn star, Mia Khalifia, who has been known to expose athletes' DMs.

You are my new favorite follow on twitter 😭 @TeamJuJu #TeamFindJujusBike — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 24, 2017

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

• Jaromir Jagr with a reality check.

FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls🏆😀 pic.twitter.com/7uLJm95CAB — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

BONUS NON-SPORTS TWEETS:

• After Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she had cancer, Vice President Joe Biden sent his well wishes.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

• Comedian Patton Oswalt, for the win!

Adele takes home most of the big awards at the 2017 Grammys, beating Beyoncé and Lemonade https://t.co/n8khbGm7ez pic.twitter.com/YuDtY6gZZn — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 13, 2017

• Of course, I have to end this with The Rock.

No, thank YOU. But we should still talk about these fashion choices. pic.twitter.com/aIAvklp1rO — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 17, 2017

Go🖕🏾yourself Jimmy. Gold lam’e matching vest and pants at the VMA’s and a completely open silk shirt at the Emmys were beautiful smart choices. So I thought. 😂 https://t.co/MjUus8NKDy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 18, 2017

"Traina Thoughts" is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Traina Thoughts will be back on Thursday, Jan. 4. Happy New Year!