Traina Thoughts: Memorable Tweets of 2017

From funny to moving to newsworthy, once again it was a big year for "Sports Twitter."

By Jimmy Traina
December 28, 2017

Since this is the last Traina Thoughts of the year, I want to look back at some of great tweets from 2017. The is not necessarily a best-of list since there are plenty of great tweets not compiled here. This is just a list of what I found humorous or noteworthy. Hopefully you get some laughs and enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Here they are in no particular order:

• Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious tweeted this after the team acquired Giancarlo Stanton.

• Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had some fun with Donald Trump's claim that he rejected Time magazine's Person of the Year awar.

• Lane Kiffin got a kick out of his former team's embarrassing coach search.

• Pitcher Brandon McCarthy didn't hold back during a discussion about abstinence.

• Astros pitcher Justin Verlander after Houston beat the L.A. in Game 5 of the World Series, 13-12 in 12 innings.

• Former MLB hurler Dan Haren after an Aaron Judge home run.

• Yankees pitcher David Robertson reacted to his reaction to catcher Gary Sanchez getting hit in a sensitive area.

• This was the most retweeted athlete tweet of 2017.

• After teammate Fletcher Cox complained about his Delta flight, Eagles defensive end Chris Long made an adjustmet to his own Twitter account and tried to trick Cox.

Twitter

• Former NBA great Steve Nash had some thoughts on the man occupying the White House.

• My former colleague and current WFAN radio host, Maggie Gray, with one of the best innocent mistakes you'll ever see.

• McCarthy is not only funny, but self-aware.

• ESPN hockey writer, Greg Wyshynski had the perfect response to Carrie Underwood's critique of the refs during an NHL playoff game involving her husband, Mike Fisher.

• This tweet, by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, after her son's Northwestern basketball team made the NCAA tournament, was my personal favorite in 2017.

• This is why Paul Bissonnette established himself as a Twitter Hall of Famer many, many years ago.

• Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas had many great tweets in 2017. This one was particularly outstanding.

• Gabrielle Union masterfully handled a Twitter troll while also mocking her husband, Dwyane Wade. So well done.

• Dirk Nowitzki = legend.

• When Kevin Durant was exposed for using secret social media accounts to fight with people, Joel Embiid had to chime in.

• Gronk just doing some education.

• Steelers rookie wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was not falling for the trap set up by porn star, Mia Khalifia, who has been known to expose athletes' DMs.

• Jaromir Jagr with a reality check.

BONUS NON-SPORTS TWEETS:

• After Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she had cancer, Vice President Joe Biden sent his well wishes.

• Comedian Patton Oswalt, for the win!

• Of course, I have to end this with The Rock.

"Traina Thoughts" is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Traina Thoughts will be back on Thursday, Jan. 4. Happy New Year!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Traina Thoughts will be back on Thursday, Jan. 4. Happy New Year!

