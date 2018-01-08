1. The NFL had a disastrous weekend when it came to ratings. Numbers have been down all season and it was more of the same for the wild-card games. The biggest surprise was that the best game (Panthers-Falcons) had the biggest decrease year over year. Yes, markets were a big factor, but that was a competitive and entertaining game. Here's the breakdown:

Titans-Chiefs (14.7) was down 11 percent versus last year's Raiders-Texans game.

Falcons-Rams (14.9) was down 10 percent versus last year's Lions-Seahawks game.

Bills-Jaguars (17.2) was down 10 percent versus last year's Dolphins-Steelers game.

Panthers-Saints (20.4) was down 21 percent versus last year's Giants-Packers game.

The NFL and CBS will say prayers every single night this week that Jacksonville doesn't upset Pittsburgh on Sunday, because Patriots-Jaguars instead of Patriots-Steelers in the AFC title game will make executives at the league and network very, very sad.

2. Here are your Divisional Round playoff lines:

Falcons -2.5

Patriots -13

Steelers -7.5

Vikings -4

And here's where the Super Bowl odds stand today:

Patriots +175

Vikings +360

Steelers +500

Saints +675

Falcons +850

Eagles +1350

Jaguars +2000

Titans +6000

2. Speaking of odds, after Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes last night, she's a major player on offshore sites offering lines on the 2020 Presidential Election:

Trump +210

Pence +950

Kamala Harris +1050

Bernie Sanders +1250

Elizabeth Warren +1350

Oprah Winfrey +1500

Other notables:

The Rock +3000

Mark Cuban +4500

Gregg Popovich +10000

Michael Jordan +15000

Vince McMahon +20000

3. Tom Brady is getting all cryptic on us.

4. Don't ever question Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan about his braids.

I worked hard for this!!!! 😂😂😂 every flip, somewhere a star is born ✨⭐️😂😂😂😂😱 jk https://t.co/hZcNYvyAsW — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 8, 2018

This dude @camjordan94 always flipping his dreds 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/xeM0t1u1rA — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 8, 2018

5. Erin Andrews delivered one of the more notable sideline reports after halftime than you'll ever hear during yesterday's Panthers-Saints game.

Erin Andrews offered some advice to Saints coach Sean Peyton during Sunday's Wildcard game against the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/IPlYOuQjKF — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) January 8, 2018

6. This is outstanding.

BONUS ITEM: Georgia +4 vs. Alabama tonight.