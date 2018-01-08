NFL ratings continue to decrease for each playoff game.
1. The NFL had a disastrous weekend when it came to ratings. Numbers have been down all season and it was more of the same for the wild-card games. The biggest surprise was that the best game (Panthers-Falcons) had the biggest decrease year over year. Yes, markets were a big factor, but that was a competitive and entertaining game. Here's the breakdown:
Titans-Chiefs (14.7) was down 11 percent versus last year's Raiders-Texans game.
Falcons-Rams (14.9) was down 10 percent versus last year's Lions-Seahawks game.
Bills-Jaguars (17.2) was down 10 percent versus last year's Dolphins-Steelers game.
Panthers-Saints (20.4) was down 21 percent versus last year's Giants-Packers game.
The NFL and CBS will say prayers every single night this week that Jacksonville doesn't upset Pittsburgh on Sunday, because Patriots-Jaguars instead of Patriots-Steelers in the AFC title game will make executives at the league and network very, very sad.
2. Here are your Divisional Round playoff lines:
Falcons -2.5
Patriots -13
Steelers -7.5
Vikings -4
And here's where the Super Bowl odds stand today:
Patriots +175
Vikings +360
Steelers +500
Saints +675
Falcons +850
Eagles +1350
Jaguars +2000
Titans +6000
2. Speaking of odds, after Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes last night, she's a major player on offshore sites offering lines on the 2020 Presidential Election:
Trump +210
Pence +950
Kamala Harris +1050
Bernie Sanders +1250
Elizabeth Warren +1350
Oprah Winfrey +1500
Other notables:
The Rock +3000
Mark Cuban +4500
Gregg Popovich +10000
Michael Jordan +15000
Vince McMahon +20000
3. Tom Brady is getting all cryptic on us.
4. Don't ever question Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan about his braids.
I worked hard for this!!!! 😂😂😂 every flip, somewhere a star is born ✨⭐️😂😂😂😂😱 jk https://t.co/hZcNYvyAsW— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 8, 2018
This dude @camjordan94 always flipping his dreds 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/xeM0t1u1rA— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 8, 2018
5. Erin Andrews delivered one of the more notable sideline reports after halftime than you'll ever hear during yesterday's Panthers-Saints game.
Erin Andrews offered some advice to Saints coach Sean Peyton during Sunday's Wildcard game against the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/IPlYOuQjKF— Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) January 8, 2018
6. This is outstanding.
Finally.@kelly_clarkson pic.twitter.com/JeMHwBr7e4— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 8, 2018
BONUS ITEM: Georgia +4 vs. Alabama tonight.