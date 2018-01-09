Traina Thoughts: Best Call of Alabama's Game-Winning TD Came From Sean McDonough

Tua Tagovailoa's touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith was too much for ESPN Radio's Sean McDonough.

By Jimmy Traina
January 09, 2018

1. Over the weekend, ESPN's Sean McDonough had a pretty hilarious voice crack while calling a Chiefs touchdown that turned out not to be a Chiefs touchdown.

Lightning struck again for McDonough last night when his voice went all over the place on his outstanding call of Tua Tagvailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. The video above contains McDonough's ESPN Radio call, as well as the Alabama radio call (which was kind of subdued considering what happened), the Georgia radio call (which wasn't as devastating as you'd expect) and a few others, including the Russian radio call.

2. It doesn't matter now, but Alabama's game-tying touchdown on a 4th-and-4 should not have counted because the running back who went in motion and lined up at the bottom of the play should've been called for a false start. Tough break for the Bulldogs.

3. Astros outfielder and Georgia native, Josh Reddick, had such a sad reaction to his team's collapse.

4. How about Florida Atlantic head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin dropping a "we" during last night's title game?

5. Remember when Stephen Curry followed Diddy's lead a couple of weeks ago by saying he wanted in on buying the Carolina Panthers? He wasn't kidding. 

6. LeBron James continues to use his powerful voice to speak out on issues away from basketball. Yesterday, he chimed in on the controversey surrounding H&M's racist ad for a kid's sweatshirt.

7. The 25th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw takes place on Jan. 22 and many of the legends are returning for the show.

BONUS ITEM: ESPN got a 16.7 rating for last night's national title game, up nine percent over last season's championship between Alabama and Clemson.

