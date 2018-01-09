1. Over the weekend, ESPN's Sean McDonough had a pretty hilarious voice crack while calling a Chiefs touchdown that turned out not to be a Chiefs touchdown.

Sean McDonough goes FULL Peter Brady. pic.twitter.com/qrd8lc7XuL — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 7, 2018

Lightning struck again for McDonough last night when his voice went all over the place on his outstanding call of Tua Tagvailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. The video above contains McDonough's ESPN Radio call, as well as the Alabama radio call (which was kind of subdued considering what happened), the Georgia radio call (which wasn't as devastating as you'd expect) and a few others, including the Russian radio call.

2. It doesn't matter now, but Alabama's game-tying touchdown on a 4th-and-4 should not have counted because the running back who went in motion and lined up at the bottom of the play should've been called for a false start. Tough break for the Bulldogs.

WR at bottom junmps early on TD. pic.twitter.com/yHneikxMmM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2018

3. Astros outfielder and Georgia native, Josh Reddick, had such a sad reaction to his team's collapse.

A post shared by Josh Reddick (@realjoshreddick) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

4. How about Florida Atlantic head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin dropping a "we" during last night's title game?

Are we going to actually throw the ball downfield once??? @AlabamaFTBL @espn https://t.co/Jg4Rfiz9eq — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 9, 2018

5. Remember when Stephen Curry followed Diddy's lead a couple of weeks ago by saying he wanted in on buying the Carolina Panthers? He wasn't kidding.

Stephen Curry opens up on being “very interested” in being part of new ownership of Carolina Panthers and has continued to look into ways to make that happen. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/KvKpsRLT4E — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 8, 2018

6. LeBron James continues to use his powerful voice to speak out on issues away from basketball. Yesterday, he chimed in on the controversey surrounding H&M's racist ad for a kid's sweatshirt.

7. The 25th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw takes place on Jan. 22 and many of the legends are returning for the show.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: ESPN got a 16.7 rating for last night's national title game, up nine percent over last season's championship between Alabama and Clemson.