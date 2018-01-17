1. The NHL announced last night that Kid Rock would be performing at its All-Star Game this year. Given that Rock is 1) Irrelevant the music world these days and 2) A Donald Trump supporter, Twitter was aghast. So, Twitter was being Twitter, basically. There were many amusing tweets, but we need to call out one in particular. How about legit die-hard NHL fan, and former WWE superstar, CM Punk using a GIF of himself to give his reaction to the news? Is that allowed? Should that be a no-no? Or is it wise use of the GIF option?

As for other reactions, here is a sampling of some of the best:

I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018

NHL: The fans and podcasts sullied the game with the John Scott voting. No one will watch.

Result: Record ratings

NHL: We're going to lock down voting, not let the players go to the Olympics, and infuse the game with entertainment. Here's Kid Rock.

Result.... — Kishore Hari (@sciencequiche) January 17, 2018

The NHL looked at how much attention that college football got for having trendy, young, peak-popularity artist in Kendrick Lamar play the halftime show. So they decided to get...



*squints eyes*



Kid Rock. huh — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 17, 2018

Kid Rock has one #1 record. It came 11 years ago.



As always, the NHL proves they have their finger on the pulse of pop culture. — Tom Hunter (@PuckDontLie) January 17, 2018

So the last two musical acts booked by the NHL are the Goo Goo Dolls and Kid Rock. I must have an essay due tomorrow — Blake Price (@BlakePriceTSN) January 17, 2018

NHL: Why don't any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport?



Also NHL: Let's book Kid Rock to be the main entertainment for our biggest event of the year!! — Mike (@DeetoDC) January 17, 2018

NHL exec: "Hey! Let's unnecessarily align ourselves with a divisive performer in a politically sensitive time in exchange for songs at an intermission event that no one cares about for a sport that is generally not political."

All: "this sounds like a good risk reward trade-off" — Birdie Num Nums (@BirdieNumNums_1) January 17, 2018

Hey @NHL, did you actually discuss inviting Kid Rock to perform at the ASG or was it an intern error? — Jason Kay (@JKTHN) January 17, 2018

You couldn’t just give auston matthews a kazoo and have kessel play the spoons huh — hockey hurts (@MyIslanders) January 17, 2018

My two cents: There is nothing more useless in all sports than an All-Star game. It doesn't count. It's meaningless. I don't think anybody should get worked up over anything that has to do with any All-Star game ever. Having said that, why punish people by subjecting them to Kid Rock? How does this help you bring one extra viewer to the TV? Why would you not pick a current artist?

For most people, this tweet pretty much sums this entire situation.

When you hear Kid Rock is performing for the NHL All Star game but you don't watch NHL so it doesn't really affect you or your like. pic.twitter.com/logYovIy0Q — 𝐵𝒶𝒹 𝒢𝒶𝓁 𝑅𝒶𝑒 (@WOLFRAE__) January 17, 2018

2. You have to see the reaction of Vikings' defensive end, Everson Griffen, to Stefon Diggs' crazy touchdown.

3. J.J. Watt is a 6-foot-5, 290 pound football player making $100 million. But none of that helps when its snows and he has to clean off a car and he doesn't have an ice scraper. That happened to the Texans star yesterday and he had to resort to using a gift card.

.@JJWatt is just like all of us today - we don’t know how to scrape ice off cars. 🚘 Is that a 🔑 chain, JJ? 😂https://t.co/IOfR2Y9SFE pic.twitter.com/7eBV9YjPFq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 16, 2018

4. WWE superstar Seth Rollins has big bone to pick with Chipotle.

Just found out @ChipotleTweets stopped serving corn tortillas!!!! This may be my last time here. Serious. Why?!! I need a real explanation here. I’m so upset. This is the worst. #cornoverflour #wewantcorn — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 17, 2018

5. The New York Post has an amusing feature story on the person behind the @BortlesFacts Twitter account, which has picked up a lot of steam the past couple of weeks.

Playoff Wins in 2018



Blake Bortles: 2

Tom Brady: 1@Patriots pic.twitter.com/hACjTo8BNV — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) January 15, 2018

6. Shaq filmed himself driving on icy roads in Georgia and you have to wait for the payoff.

7. Anna Kendrick is a great follow on Twitter. She showed why again yesterday.

Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I've slept with Enrique Iqlesias please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/4mmA2i7dse — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

BONUS ITEM: Betty White recently said vodka and hot dogs are the secret to her longevity. Today is her 96th birthday. Enjoy a few Grey Goose's in her honor.