1. The big story after the Patriots beat the Jaguars in the AFC title game was not Tom Brady's hand or the Patriots' uncanny ability to always come back or whether New England will win yet another Super Bowl. It was all about Bill Belichick's postgame press conference outfit in which he decided sleeves were unnecessary.

Sun's out guns out pic.twitter.com/gyzgBnnmaU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2018

Naturally, this was RIPE material for Twitter, which did its thing.

Belichick in his homemade short sleeve sweat shirt looks like a serial killer on a Netflix show who just ate like ten people #Patriots #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/6KwAJwCphV — Doris Baxley (@dorsel_finn) January 22, 2018

This is how I look after a night out. This is how Bill Belichick looks after earning a couple million dollars. He always wins..(Literally) pic.twitter.com/SYtJCp6Egd — Jo (@JoannaCassidy37) January 22, 2018

Bill Belichick addresses allegations of loitering at the public library. pic.twitter.com/Zhyg0gTsG9 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 22, 2018

Bill Belichick looks like my dad before he mows the lawn @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/7fS6rlF2Tj — Who's Walters? (@saltywalty69) January 22, 2018

Victorious Bill Belichick is like a late subversive period in Socialist Realism painting pic.twitter.com/QvO7Gqh6qW — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 21, 2018

Belichick must’ve experienced some serious childhood trauma involving unaltered sweatshirts pic.twitter.com/a2CbIylEaY — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) January 22, 2018

Bill Belichick decked out in Vincent K. McMahon's ring attire. https://t.co/Pj4XU6FPqw — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 22, 2018

Now would you say Belichick’s attire is more “Flashdance” or Hans and Franz? Either way, I love it. pic.twitter.com/XJ5g9gn9hW — Amanda Whitmore (@theladygoodman) January 22, 2018

Did Belichick squeeze in a couple of quick reps on the weight stack before his presser? Great shirt. https://t.co/wbZ8nTOOAp — Phil Aubrey (@Philly_OnAir) January 22, 2018

Belichick looks like a dad at a water park. pic.twitter.com/IDtIK85Spb — Jimmy G (@jimmygards) January 22, 2018

Belichick walked into a clothing store and asked what they had that could make him look like a hostage. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Wx5c37eTwQ — Michael Cruz Kayne (@MJCKayne) January 22, 2018

“Are you ready for a fashion lesson?”



Calvin Klein gulped.



Louis Vuitton trembled.



Giorgio Armani shook.



Tommy Hilfiger quivered.



“Yes Bill Belichick” they said in unison pic.twitter.com/im32bWpMbm — chels (@cchelseataxterr) January 21, 2018

How come #Belichick looks like he doesn’t know that the auditions for The Outsiders was 35 years ago? #StayGoldenPonyBoy #greaserlife pic.twitter.com/xWXWqX1Wz0 — Meg Sapp (@megfsapp) January 22, 2018

Belichick looks like he was just pumping iron on a rusty bench in his garage https://t.co/MLsmEACW8n — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) January 21, 2018

Bill Belichick looks like he's getting processed to do 5-10 years hard time #NotDone #GoPats pic.twitter.com/NSUqFkyXjA — Basketball Jones (@ASportsJones) January 22, 2018

2. Yesterday's Jaguars-Patriots game generated a 27.3 rating. Last year's Packers-Falcons game in the same timeslot pulled a 27.4 rating. The Vikings-Eagles blowout had 24.7 rating. Steelers-Patriots in that timeslot a year ago generated a 27.6.

3. It was quite a day for Danny Amendola. The Patriots wide out scored the game-winning touchdown and then had former Miss Universe, current girlfriend and new SI Swimsuit rookie jump into his arms for a emotional embrace.

4. The Eagles have relished the role as underdog this postseason, so they will enjoy this stat.

Patriots -5.5 is the highest spread we've seen in a Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLIII, played in 2009. Here is the complete SB odds history with betting results: https://t.co/hz8jxaNzd7 — Jon Campbell (@JonnyOddsShark) January 22, 2018

5. Before the season, Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said if Philly wins the Super Bowl, he's "giving out beer to everybody."

Remember #Eagles RT Lane Johnson Made Big Promise to Eagles Fans!



"If we won a Super Bowl... Hey I'm giving out Beer🍺 to everybody!"



1 Win Away!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EcGheRri6k — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 22, 2018

Bud Light says they will help Johnson fulfill his promise if the Eagles beat the Patriots.

6. If you somehow missed CBS' opening to the Jaguars-Patriots game, make sure you watch it today.

The NFL’s David vs. the NFL’s Goliath, for the right to play in the Super Bowl.



Our tease for @Jaguars-@Patriots featuring @JohnMalkovich will get you AMPED for the AFC Championship Game on CBS. pic.twitter.com/DYClwgcTAW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 21, 2018

7. Tonight is the big 25th anniversary show of Monday Night Raw. Get yourself ready by checking out my piece on the 20 most legendary moments in the show's history and this interview I did with The Miz about his favorite Raw memories.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This didn't make the list of the 20 most legendary moments, but it's my favorite segment in the history of Monday Night Raw.

BONUS ITEM: Doug Marrone is a terrible in-game coach. Going super conservative against the Patriots will make you a loser every single time.