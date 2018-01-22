Traina Thoughts: Bill Belichick's Fashion Choice Generates HIlarious Tweets

NFL Network

Bill Belichick rocked a sleeveless shirt after the Patriots beat the Jaguars and Twitter was abuzz.

By Jimmy Traina
January 22, 2018

1. The big story after the Patriots beat the Jaguars in the AFC title game was not Tom Brady's hand or the Patriots' uncanny ability to always come back or whether New England will win yet another Super Bowl. It was all about Bill Belichick's postgame press conference outfit in which he decided sleeves were unnecessary.

Naturally, this was RIPE material for Twitter, which did its thing.
















2. Yesterday's Jaguars-Patriots game generated a 27.3 rating. Last year's Packers-Falcons game in the same timeslot pulled a 27.4 rating. The Vikings-Eagles blowout had 24.7 rating. Steelers-Patriots in that timeslot a year ago generated a 27.6.

3. It was quite a day for Danny Amendola. The Patriots wide out scored the game-winning touchdown and then had former Miss Universe, current girlfriend and new SI Swimsuit rookie jump into his arms for a emotional embrace.

4. The Eagles have relished the role as underdog this postseason, so they will enjoy this stat.

5. Before the season, Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said if Philly wins the Super Bowl, he's "giving out beer to everybody."

Bud Light says they will help Johnson fulfill his promise if the Eagles beat the Patriots.

6. If you somehow missed CBS' opening to the Jaguars-Patriots game, make sure you watch it today.

7. Tonight is the big 25th anniversary show of Monday Night Raw. Get yourself ready by checking out my piece on the 20 most legendary moments in the show's history and this interview I did with The Miz about his favorite Raw memories.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: This didn't make the list of the 20 most legendary moments, but it's my favorite segment in the history of Monday Night Raw.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: Doug Marrone is a terrible in-game coach. Going super conservative against the Patriots will make you a loser every single time.

