Traina Thoughts: Everybody Wants Manziel and Tebow To Join Vince McMahon's XFL

Getty Images

The new XFL has fans excited for the possibility of Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow getting jobs.

By Jimmy Traina
January 25, 2018

1. Vince McMahon is expected to announce the formation of XFL future this afternoon.

When news broke Thursday morning that the press conference was happening, people on Twitter couldn't help but fantasize about a league that would feature Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow.

2. The MLB Hall of Fame remains one of the biggest jokes in all of sports. So many guys who should be in aren't. Many guys who shouldn't be in are in. For example:

Since the voting is flawed and the museum has little credibility, the fun thing to do when the voting is announced, as it was last night, is too look at the bottom of the ballot to see which less-than-worthy players got votes. Here are this year's results:

Jamie Moyer: 10 votes (2.4%)
Johan Santana: 10 votes (2.4%)
Johnny Damon: 8 votes (1.9%)
Hideki Matsui: 4 votes (0.9%)
Chris Carpenter: 2 votes (0.5%)
Kerry Wood: 2 votes (0.5%)
Livan Hernandez: 1 vote (0.2%)
Carlos Lee: 1 vote (0.2%)

3. I will never root for an underdog to win more than I will for this Super Bowl prop bet.

Member of NSync Performs with Justin Timberlake
Yes +200
No -260

4. Blake Griffin was VERY salty last night.

5. Here's your headline and story of the day: "Police called on suspicious person offering ‘free-throw advice’ at KU men’s basketball dorm."

6. Bill Raftery's most famous call came on this date in 1988.

7. Here's what happened the last time Vince McMahon tried to get into the pro football business.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: Tom Brady's new Facebook series debuts today. I'm amazed the Patriots would let him release this before the Super Bowl.

