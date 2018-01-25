1. Vince McMahon is expected to announce the formation of XFL future this afternoon.

So @AlphaEntLLC just trialled a live-stream ahead of their press conference at 3PM E.T.



This was the final shot.



Ladies and gentlemen, it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/n5c4UMkpOf — The Tag Rope (@tagropemag) January 25, 2018

When news broke Thursday morning that the press conference was happening, people on Twitter couldn't help but fantasize about a league that would feature Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow.

Johnny Manziel when he heard the XFL is coming back. pic.twitter.com/nfkZxEDhAK — Ulices (@mma_ulices) January 25, 2018

Tim Tebow when he hear The XFL was coming back... pic.twitter.com/LZEU1AfKZX — Karl Marx Zuckerberg (@sideshowRaheem) January 25, 2018

Plot twist...The XFL returns and brings a team to Cleveland lead by QB...Johnny Manziel — Basketball Jones (@ASportsJones) January 25, 2018

Philly better have a XFL team and Manziel or Tebow has to be the qb — Drew Longo (@DrewLongo) January 25, 2018

Give me this Manziel v Tebow Saturday night XFL games! pic.twitter.com/DWne9BfHiH — #DeplorableSnowflake (@Bsmith_KCMO) January 25, 2018

XFL 2.0 Opening Night:



Tim Tebow vs. Johnny Manziel... calling it now — Dan Budick (@DanBudick) January 25, 2018

If the XFL doesn’t give Johnny Manziel however much money he wants then what’s even the point — Sarcastic Prick (@Richie59FIFTY) January 25, 2018

Haha XFL is back! Johnny Manziel will have a 20 year football career. — Kaden Kulland (@kadokulland) January 25, 2018

Tim Tebow QB of the Cincinnati Christians vs Johnny Manziel QB of the Manhattan Misfits



I would give them all my money. https://t.co/JFWHIwMl8w — Druuuuuu (@drewgarza60) January 25, 2018

Early XFL Mock Draft Board:



1) Tebow

2) Manziel

3) The dude who plays The Mountain

4) Air Bud

5) Brett Favre — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) January 25, 2018

Officially a die hard fan of whichever XFL team signs tebow pic.twitter.com/PrlG5OOb2z — Chadd Myers (@chadddd11) January 25, 2018

Yes, #XFL is back! Tim Tebow can be a star again. Only he will have to change his name to He Loves Me! — Chris Lilly (@bahamacow) January 25, 2018

When baseball fails Tim Tebow getting max contract in XFL — Chad (@C_Myers5) January 25, 2018

2. The MLB Hall of Fame remains one of the biggest jokes in all of sports. So many guys who should be in aren't. Many guys who shouldn't be in are in. For example:

Albert Belle stats from 1991-2000

28HR-95 RBI-.282

34HR-112 RBI-.260

38HR-129 RBI-.290

36HR-101 RBI-.357

50HR-126 RBI -317

48HR-148 RBI-.311

30HR-116 RBI-.274

49HR-152 RBI-.328

37HR-117 RBI-.297

23HR-103 RBI-.281



*Doesn't get Hall of Fame votes because he was mean to writers. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 24, 2018

Since the voting is flawed and the museum has little credibility, the fun thing to do when the voting is announced, as it was last night, is too look at the bottom of the ballot to see which less-than-worthy players got votes. Here are this year's results:

Jamie Moyer: 10 votes (2.4%)

Johan Santana: 10 votes (2.4%)

Johnny Damon: 8 votes (1.9%)

Hideki Matsui: 4 votes (0.9%)

Chris Carpenter: 2 votes (0.5%)

Kerry Wood: 2 votes (0.5%)

Livan Hernandez: 1 vote (0.2%)

Carlos Lee: 1 vote (0.2%)

3. I will never root for an underdog to win more than I will for this Super Bowl prop bet.

Member of NSync Performs with Justin Timberlake

Yes +200

No -260

4. Blake Griffin was VERY salty last night.

Blake Griffin gets a tech for throwing a ball at a ref and then says, "Now I gotta pay money because you can't f-----g catch." pic.twitter.com/tShAI5Wk1G — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 25, 2018

5. Here's your headline and story of the day: "Police called on suspicious person offering ‘free-throw advice’ at KU men’s basketball dorm."

6. Bill Raftery's most famous call came on this date in 1988.

7. Here's what happened the last time Vince McMahon tried to get into the pro football business.

BONUS ITEM: Tom Brady's new Facebook series debuts today. I'm amazed the Patriots would let him release this before the Super Bowl.