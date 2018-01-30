SI Contributor Andrew Perloff Insults Alex Smith, Almost Dies

"Dan Patrick Show" blogger Andrew Perloff paid the price for mocking Alex Smith.

By Jimmy Traina
January 30, 2018

Here's one Super Bowl week interview that was NOT boring.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" Tuesday and was preparing for a bit in which he was going to throw a pass to show blogger, Andrew Perloff (who also writes for SI.com).

In a very unwise move, Perloff decided to do some trash talking and said he'd move closer since it was Smith tossing the pass and not the man expected to take his job, Patrick Mahomes.

Smith quickly got revenge by firing two bullets at Perloff -- the second of which knocked him right on his ass.

Hopefully Perloff has learned his lesson about biting off more than he can chew.

