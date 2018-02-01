Most football fans know by now that Tom Brady has a really bizarre diet. The Patriots quarterback supposedly drinks half his body weight in water each and every day. That comes out to more than 37 glasses of H2O per day.

Health guidelines however, say that if you drink so much water that you're depleting all the sodium left in the body, your cells will absorb too much fluid and swell, which could lead to the brain swelling and a possible stroke.

Given that it's Super Bowl week, many media outlets picked up on this nugget and went all out on their Defcon 1 headlines.