The Line: All The Betting Tips And Informtation You Need For Eagles-Patriots

Everything bettors need to know about Super Bowl LII

By Jimmy Traina
February 02, 2018

Super Bowl LII is just about here, so bettors are looking for every trend and nugget possible. SI.com's "The Line" (also seen on SI TV, available on Amazon Prime) has those people covered from every angle.

Sunday's will be the biggest betting day of the year, so wagering expert Todd Fuhurman leaves no stone unturned on this episode. 

The Patriots are currently -4 against the Eagles and the over/under sits at 48. The line opened at Patriots -5 1/2. Fuhrman discusses what this means and how it should affect your investment.

Is Tom Brady a lock to win the Super Bowl MVP award? Which player will score the first touchdown? Will Nick Foles thrown an interception? These are just a few of the of the prop bets Fuhrman analyzes. 

Make sure you tune in and get all your information before placing your wagers. Good luck.

