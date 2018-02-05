1. It pains me to say this, but Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth had a very rough night. Cris much more so than Al. My only complaint about Al was his call of the final play. A little emotion or excitement would've been nice. I don't really care about Al saying Mike Trout was from the "California" Angels, which seemed to get the Twitter Police very angry. That's just a harmless mistake. Harmless mistakes are going to be made during a four-hour telecast. Al's highlight was his line after it was revealed Patriots cornerback, Malcolm Butler, had been benched: "Of course it was easier to get information out of East Germany, before the wall went down, then to get any information from New England."

Collinsworth, though, was brutal from start to finish. He strongly questioned Doug Pederson's decision to go for it on 4th-and-goal from the 1 with the Eagles up 15-12 and 34 seconds remaining in the half. Going for it was the only call there. You're playing the Patriots and an unstoppable Tom Brady. What does kicking a field goal to go up 6 in the first half do for you? Nothing.

Of course, the Eagles, scored a TD on a crazy play that saw Nick Foles catch a pass and then Collinsworth spent the rest of the game praising the decision. It was not a difficult decision in any way, shape or form.

Where Pederson needed to be criticized was for his insane decision to for a 2-point conversion in the first quarter. But Collinsworth barely said a word about that.

Cris also said the Eagles going for it on a 4th-and-2 from their own 45 with five minutes left in the FIRST HALF could be the biggest play of the game. Nothing done in the first half when you're playing the Patriots can be considered the biggest play of the game.

Where Collinsworth struggled the most, though, was trying to figure out instant replay. He was adamant Zach Ertz's touchdown was going to be overturned, even though, Ertz became a runner after the catch, took two steps and then clearly broke the plane of the end zone. Before the play went to review, Michaels and Collinsworth admitted they no longer know what a catch is, like the rest of America, and said they would not try to figure out what decision the booth would hand down. However, Collinsworth then went on to insist over and over that Ertz did not make the catch. He was relentless. And wrong.

Michaels and Collinsworth are a great tandem, but Super Bowl LII was not one of the highlights of their careers.

2. Everyone's abuzz over Jason Kelce's emotional postgame interview last night, and rightfully so.

However, it was the WWE-like promo he cut on the field right after the game that I preferred.

"We just won the ****** Super Bowl is what just happened!"



Jason Kelce reacts. pic.twitter.com/EEqqvje6qP — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 5, 2018

3. So, how did Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, feel about the game?

4. Eli Manning and Odell Beckham won the non-game portion of the night for their commercial spoofing Dirty Dancing.

Odell and Eli had us rolling with this commercial 😂 pic.twitter.com/myJRQd7nXJ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 5, 2018

This led to a classic New York Post cover today.

TODAY'S COVER: The Giants win! ...the best Super Bowl commercial, that is https://t.co/21FcBvGTLk pic.twitter.com/EHPmM4ltfz — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2018

5. Here are your 2018 Super Bowl odds:

New England Patriots 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 8/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1

Green Bay Packers 10/1

Minnesota Vikings 12/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1

Atlanta Falcons 20/1

Los Angeles Rams 20/1

New Orleans Saints 20/1

Houston Texans 20/1

San Francisco 49ers 25/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 27/1

Kansas City Chiefs 27/1

Carolina Panthers 30/1

Oakland Raiders 30/1

Seattle Seahawks 30/1

Indianapolis Colts 35/1

Denver Broncos 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccanneers 40/1

Los Angeles Chargers 40/1

Washington Redskins 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 50/1

Detroit Lions 50/1

Baltimore Ravens 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Miami Dolphins 75/1

New York Giants 75/1

Buffalo Bills 100/1

Cincinnati Bengals 125/1

Chicago Bears 150/1

Cleveland Browns 150/1

New York Jets 150/1

6. Kobe has to put money in the curse jar.

"We won the f---ing Super Bowl!"



Kobe Bryant's reaction to the game's final play is must-see stuff (h/t @CountOnVic) pic.twitter.com/E2UXq0jrQF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

7. Somebody at Doritos will be losing their job soon.

Doritos says it's making crunch-free chips just for women — and people are furious https://t.co/5qbl2Yixu4 pic.twitter.com/XNaEqO6aqZ — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 5, 2018

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: Maybe I'm just a party pooper, but do we really have to make a star out of the kid who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake last night?