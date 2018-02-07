1. Josh McDaniels pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, backing out of his agreement to coach the Colts so he could remain Patriots offensive coordinator. There were so many layers to this story: Bill Belichick had done the same thing to the Jets years ago. The Colts were the team that ratted out the Patriots for Deflategate. How much did Andrew Luck's health factor in all this. And much more.

The news led to a banner night on Twitter, where NFL fans were relentless.

Josh McDaniels right before signing on the dotted line. #Colts pic.twitter.com/jX5tO1nYEz — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 7, 2018

Colts New Banner for Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/KzQQxDojdM — 🖤🎡🎶🎧 💔RK ♠️♥️🇺🇸 (@HeartEyes4Brady) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels be like: pic.twitter.com/TPwnHMEiWy — Off The Monster Sports (@OTMSportsBOS) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels after seeing Andrew Luck’s shoulder X-ray. pic.twitter.com/9TAu09Izui — Trash Talk NFL (@TrashTalkNFL) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels when he got an update on Luck's shoulder.... pic.twitter.com/jCtCsvKWzq — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels realized he was leaving Tom Brady for this ...

pic.twitter.com/lcCrIQAANN #Patriots #Colts — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels and Belichick right now pic.twitter.com/6RUH1hM2SV — Ryan Rylander (@RyanRylander) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels when he saw Andrew Lucks latest injury report... pic.twitter.com/EF0VSolprO — Zac Blobner (@ZacOnTheMic) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels, remembering the Colts role in Deflategate pic.twitter.com/rfEPou6GTm — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) February 7, 2018

2. This was very well done by Jimmy Kimmel when he had Eagles running backs Corey Clement and Jay Ajayi on his show Monday night.

The look on Corey Clement's face when @jimmykimmel tell him the Eagles traded Nick Foles... pic.twitter.com/HJi79mDX0f — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 7, 2018

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to his spectacular dunk was even better than his spectacular dunk.

4. It looks like a big fish.

Meet Dan...the Eagles fan who got “The Philly Special” play as a tattoo!!



His permanent way of celebrating the gutsy call during the #SuperBowl! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vm40Nx7ync — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) February 6, 2018

5. The backpage of the today's New York Post sums it all up for Knicks fans.

The Back page: Kristaps Porzingis' season is over https://t.co/WS83ZSVxxo pic.twitter.com/r4MeKHPlRD — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 7, 2018

6. This is awkward. Eagles wideout Torrey Smith made a direct plea with HHH to send him a WWE belt.

@TripleH if you send me that belt I’m wearing it during the parade 😂😂😂😂 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 7, 2018

However, Trips already sent one to tight end, Zach Ertz.

7. This is good for a laugh today.

Here's Jeff Fisher releasing Nick Foles in 2016.



"...best of luck and I hope you land on your feet." pic.twitter.com/AqHVDt8erk — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 6, 2018

