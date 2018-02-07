Twitter had a field day when Josh McDaniels backed out of his deal with the Colts to stay with the Patriots.
1. Josh McDaniels pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, backing out of his agreement to coach the Colts so he could remain Patriots offensive coordinator. There were so many layers to this story: Bill Belichick had done the same thing to the Jets years ago. The Colts were the team that ratted out the Patriots for Deflategate. How much did Andrew Luck's health factor in all this. And much more.
The news led to a banner night on Twitter, where NFL fans were relentless.
#Colts— Denlesks (@Denlesks) February 7, 2018
Welcome Josh McDaniels to the Indianapolis Col... pic.twitter.com/tjz2Att6IM
February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels right before signing on the dotted line. #Colts pic.twitter.com/jX5tO1nYEz— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 7, 2018
Josh Mcdaniels pic.twitter.com/UMej8SYqrj— Anthony Stewart (@StuMunrue) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels #Colts pic.twitter.com/gp911q33R4— GifJif (@GifJifApp) February 7, 2018
Colts New Banner for Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/KzQQxDojdM— 🖤🎡🎶🎧 💔RK ♠️♥️🇺🇸 (@HeartEyes4Brady) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels be like: pic.twitter.com/TPwnHMEiWy— Off The Monster Sports (@OTMSportsBOS) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels after seeing Andrew Luck’s shoulder X-ray. pic.twitter.com/9TAu09Izui— Trash Talk NFL (@TrashTalkNFL) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels, walking into the #Patriots offices tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SQGfDo7DuG— Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels when he got an update on Luck's shoulder.... pic.twitter.com/jCtCsvKWzq— '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels realized he was leaving Tom Brady for this ...— Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) February 7, 2018
pic.twitter.com/lcCrIQAANN #Patriots #Colts
Josh McDaniels and Belichick right now pic.twitter.com/6RUH1hM2SV— Ryan Rylander (@RyanRylander) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels when he saw Andrew Lucks latest injury report... pic.twitter.com/EF0VSolprO— Zac Blobner (@ZacOnTheMic) February 7, 2018
“Who is: Josh McDaniels?”#JeopardySports #Patriots pic.twitter.com/1ZzDZgmjSR— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels, remembering the Colts role in Deflategate pic.twitter.com/rfEPou6GTm— Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) February 7, 2018
2. This was very well done by Jimmy Kimmel when he had Eagles running backs Corey Clement and Jay Ajayi on his show Monday night.
The look on Corey Clement's face when @jimmykimmel tell him the Eagles traded Nick Foles... pic.twitter.com/HJi79mDX0f— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 7, 2018
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to his spectacular dunk was even better than his spectacular dunk.
4. It looks like a big fish.
Meet Dan...the Eagles fan who got “The Philly Special” play as a tattoo!!— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) February 6, 2018
His permanent way of celebrating the gutsy call during the #SuperBowl! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vm40Nx7ync
5. The backpage of the today's New York Post sums it all up for Knicks fans.
The Back page: Kristaps Porzingis' season is over https://t.co/WS83ZSVxxo pic.twitter.com/r4MeKHPlRD— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 7, 2018
6. This is awkward. Eagles wideout Torrey Smith made a direct plea with HHH to send him a WWE belt.
@TripleH if you send me that belt I’m wearing it during the parade 😂😂😂😂— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 7, 2018
However, Trips already sent one to tight end, Zach Ertz.
To quote @ZERTZ_86, you’re "the World Champions” .... so you need a World Title! Congratulations @Eagles! #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jFmgg8aJNy— Triple H (@TripleH) February 5, 2018
7. This is good for a laugh today.
Here's Jeff Fisher releasing Nick Foles in 2016.— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 6, 2018
"...best of luck and I hope you land on your feet." pic.twitter.com/AqHVDt8erk
