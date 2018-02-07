Traina Thoughts: Twitter Brought Its 'A' Game Reacting To Josh McDaniels Shocker

Twitter had a field day when Josh McDaniels backed out of his deal with the Colts to stay with the Patriots.

By Jimmy Traina
February 07, 2018

1. Josh McDaniels pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, backing out of his agreement to coach the Colts so he could remain Patriots offensive coordinator. There were so many layers to this story: Bill Belichick had done the same thing to the Jets years ago. The Colts were the team that ratted out the Patriots for Deflategate. How much did Andrew Luck's health factor in all this. And much more. 

The news led to a banner night on Twitter, where NFL fans were relentless.

2. This was very well done by Jimmy Kimmel when he had Eagles running backs Corey Clement and Jay Ajayi on his show Monday night.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to his spectacular dunk was even better than his spectacular dunk.

Still a bad pass tho @k_mid22 😂#GreatWin #KeepPushing

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

4. It looks like a big fish.

5. The backpage of the today's New York Post sums it all up for Knicks fans.

6. This is awkward. Eagles wideout Torrey Smith made a direct plea with HHH to send him a WWE belt.

However, Trips already sent one to tight end, Zach Ertz.

7. This is good for a laugh today.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: Check my Twitter feed later this afternoon for a new edition of "Off The Board." The guest is someone who usually the Internet loves to talk about.

