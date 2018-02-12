1. We are officially in the dead zone when it comes to sports. Yes, LeBron gave us a very entertaining Sunday afternoon, but the slow period is here so I'm going to stare a tremendous story from the weekend that has nothing to do with sports.

Twitter user Duncan Robb thought he bought a pair of tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert as a Christmas present for his girlfriend. The tickets arrived and all was well until two days before the show when his girlfriend tried to look up the opening act for the concert. She discovered that there was no Chili Peppers concert scheduled for the date and venue. It turns out Duncan bought tickets for the Red Hot Chili Pipers -- "the world's best bagpipes band."

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

Was a mixture between disbelief, shock and hilarity. How could I have been so stupid? Hopefully we will get to see the real Chilli Peppers some day 👍 — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 12, 2018

Have you ever bought the wrong tickets for a sporting event? If so, hit me up on Twitter and I'll post some of the best stories in tomorrow's Traina Thoughts.

2. If you missed it on Saturday, ESPN's Jay Williams pulled off the coolest shot imaginable.

Consider Chris Long lucky 🍀



J-WILL CALLED IT FROM HALF COURT. pic.twitter.com/YwyYNV6Bv9 — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2018

3. Billy Hurley III has a future in politics based on this attack ad against Jordan Spieth.

For those of you who don’t know, I am running against @JordanSpieth for Chairman of the @PGATOUR Player Advisory Council. One final push for the voting that ends tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dO2uLiTg3B — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) February 12, 2018

4. Spring training is here and that means everyday you will be inundated with stories about players who are in "the best shape of his life." NBC Sports got the ball rolling today.

Madison Bumgarner is in the best shape of his life https://t.co/YI3xpd9i8n pic.twitter.com/6hbcuVhotl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 12, 2018

5. A lot of people had the same thought after the latest photo of Sammy Sosa hit social media.

The world deserves a 30 for 30 on the last decade of Sammy Sosa’s life. pic.twitter.com/ljh1aFYK50 — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) February 11, 2018

The amazing evolution of Sammy Sosa continues. Now he's a cowboy. ESPN 30 for 30 presents "Batshit Crazy: The Sammy Sosa Story." pic.twitter.com/YIFwQ49jZG — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) February 11, 2018

I need a 30 for 30 on post baseball Sammy Sosa — Telly (@Telly2Putts) February 11, 2018

Sammy Sosa needs a ESPN 30 for 30 like right now lol — Bruce O'Neil (@BruceWoodson) February 11, 2018

Anyone know Ken Burns? We need a 13-hour documentary on the last decade of Sammy Sosa’s life. pic.twitter.com/RfSs64eOo2 — Slade (@Slade) February 11, 2018

The next Barstool documentary needs to be about what the hell happened to Sammy Sosa pic.twitter.com/Sj9fEF42zk — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) February 11, 2018

6. Huge media news from my colleague, Richard Deitsch.

Yes, I see the Bayless attacks on LeBron. Yes, Fox Sports management does not care at all about hiring and enabling a hockey goon. But I'm honesty trying to quit the ratings troll for my own sanity. I love you all. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 11, 2018

7.RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'm going to bring this back while we're in the slow season. I was amazed by how many people actually asked me where this feature had gone after I stopped doing it several weeks ago. Any, Valentine's Day is on Wednesday, so let's remember how The Big Show made his very cool WWE debut at the St. Valentine's Day pay-per-view in 1999.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: Esteban Loaiza made $44 million during his MLB career. I guess that wasn't enough for him.