Traina Thoughts: Sorry, Lindsey Vonn, but Brooks Reed's Wife Wins Valentine's Day

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is trying to find a Valentine on Twitter.

February 14, 2018

1. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn used her downtime in Pyeongchang to ask if any of her nearly 1 million Twitter followers needed a Valentine because she is single.

Of course, this is generating headlines all over the Internet, but with all due respect to Lindsey, the real Valentine's Day star of the Internet is Brooks Reed's wife. The Falcons linebacker shared an Instagram story of the breakfast his wife made him this morning and it was quite a beautiful sight to behold. 

Instagram

I can't think of a more heartwarming gesture than making a big tray of delicious bacon and organizing the strips to spell out, "LOVE." True love, indeed.

2. Larry Nance Jr. was just traded from the Lakers to the Cavs, but some Twitter users are still confused about his identity and it's...really not good.

3. With the Cavs seemingly back on track after their deadline deals, the mood around the team seems light and fun. Even Tyronn Lue is making fun of his own status as Cavs head coach.

4. This was a good tweet by Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander.

5. Mike Francesa was back on New York City radio last night. The former WFAN talker appeared on WOR and spent over an hour in the studio with host Sal Licata. Francesa said he still has not made any decisions about his post-WFAN gig (or gigs) . You can listen to him talk about his future below.

Listen to "Mike Francesa on his future and what he has missed since leaving radio" on Spreaker.

6. It's not quite on the Manti Te'o level, but this story about 20-year-old tennis player Darko Grncarov fooling a slew of people about his career is a must -read.

7. Hopefully this isn't you on this Valentine's Day.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Valentine's Day, here's the wedding reception of Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

IN CLOSING: Jerry Seinfeld said it was "possible" that a Seinfeld reboot could happen. This is the ultimate tease. Either give me a yes or a no. 

