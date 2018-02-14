1. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn used her downtime in Pyeongchang to ask if any of her nearly 1 million Twitter followers needed a Valentine because she is single.

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day....I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

Of course, this is generating headlines all over the Internet, but with all due respect to Lindsey, the real Valentine's Day star of the Internet is Brooks Reed's wife. The Falcons linebacker shared an Instagram story of the breakfast his wife made him this morning and it was quite a beautiful sight to behold.

I can't think of a more heartwarming gesture than making a big tray of delicious bacon and organizing the strips to spell out, "LOVE." True love, indeed.

2. Larry Nance Jr. was just traded from the Lakers to the Cavs, but some Twitter users are still confused about his identity and it's...really not good.

@Larrydn22 Larry Nance what you did to those girls is despicable I hope you rot in prison — sensei scheyer (@sensei_scheyer) February 13, 2018

Wrong guy bud.. you’re looking for the gymnastics guy https://t.co/TCR8mtNK5s — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 13, 2018

3. With the Cavs seemingly back on track after their deadline deals, the mood around the team seems light and fun. Even Tyronn Lue is making fun of his own status as Cavs head coach.

Ty Lue with a funny quip about Steve Kerr handing over the coaching duties to his players last night: “I wouldn’t do that. They already say LeBron is coaching the team, anyway. So, if I give him the clipboard they’re really going to say that.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 13, 2018

4. This was a good tweet by Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander.

🤔 I can think of a reason. https://t.co/Pt3nTunBNK — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 13, 2018

"There's no way you can't think that the #Yankees are the team to beat in the American League." - @MadDogUnleashed



It's World Series or bust in The Bronx. #HighHeat pic.twitter.com/2kL7kJyAcQ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 13, 2018

5. Mike Francesa was back on New York City radio last night. The former WFAN talker appeared on WOR and spent over an hour in the studio with host Sal Licata. Francesa said he still has not made any decisions about his post-WFAN gig (or gigs) . You can listen to him talk about his future below.

6. It's not quite on the Manti Te'o level, but this story about 20-year-old tennis player Darko Grncarov fooling a slew of people about his career is a must -read.

7. Hopefully this isn't you on this Valentine's Day.

"I taped Mad About You." pic.twitter.com/XrktdUs5uk — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 14, 2018

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Valentine's Day, here's the wedding reception of Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth.

IN CLOSING: Jerry Seinfeld said it was "possible" that a Seinfeld reboot could happen. This is the ultimate tease. Either give me a yes or a no.