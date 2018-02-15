Daniel LaRusso And Johnny Lawrence Are Back In "Cobra Kai" Teaser

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence remain rivals in new 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek

By Jimmy Traina
February 15, 2018

"Johnny, you and I, this, we aren't done."

With those words the feud between Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence gets reignited in a newly released teaser clip for YouTube Red's upcoming Karate Kid sequel series.

In the video for Cobra Kai, Johnny is shown reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, which angers Daniel. We also see them face off on the mat, as they famously did in 1984.

There isn't much else in the teaser, but any fan of the '80s classic will enjoy the nostalgia. 

Cobra Kai is expected to be released later this year.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now