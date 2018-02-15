"Johnny, you and I, this, we aren't done."

With those words the feud between Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence gets reignited in a newly released teaser clip for YouTube Red's upcoming Karate Kid sequel series.

In the video for Cobra Kai, Johnny is shown reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, which angers Daniel. We also see them face off on the mat, as they famously did in 1984.

There isn't much else in the teaser, but any fan of the '80s classic will enjoy the nostalgia.

Cobra Kai is expected to be released later this year.