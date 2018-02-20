1. Major League Baseball announced Monday that, in hopes of speeding up the pace of play, teams will be limited to six mound visits per nine innings. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. doesn't seem to be a fan of the new rule or of ESPN's coverage of the new rule.

He also has some aggressive opinions about ESPN programming.

Everyone wants to blame pace of play on mound visits or time in between pitches... well MAYBE address the real issue at hand instead of trying to cover it up and forceably insert rules that may affect the integrity of the game and alter the fairness of the game. — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 20, 2018

In fairness to ESPN, they do air MLB games. So saying they ignore baseball doesn't seem like a fair criticism. When it comes to the "shitty" First Take show, however, well, who can argue with McCullers on that one? The show loves that McCullers gave them this attention, but he's still a hero for the call out.

As for the pace of play issue, Joe Buck hit the nail on the head in a series of tweets yesterday. The problem isn't the length of the game, it's the pace of play. Limiting mound visits helps in a very small way. The real issue is batters stepping out of the box after every pitch and pitchers taking a stroll around the mound before every pitch. That's what needs to be tackled more than anything.

Limiting the number of mound visits is a start but IMO these new rules to speed up MLB play whiffed. It isn't overall time of game that should even be the issue. It is pace of the action once the inning starts. Now it's step in step out, step on step off, adjust- over and over... — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 20, 2018

I admit I am biased and conflicted. BUT again - IMO - shaving off seconds for commercial breaks is purely cosmetic. Is that the problem? A pitch clock has merit, call strikes, be ready to hit - this condenses the action and adds some pace to the game. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 20, 2018

And when the breaks are cut short, it eliminates the dramatic pieces talented television people (not me) can put together to help build the drama. It cuts replays going to break, or you get missed first pitches on the other end of the break. To save minutes? — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 20, 2018

From what I gather - the powers at MLB understand all of that but they hit a dead end trying to explain pace of the game to the MLBPA. They want it to remain as is. Something has to give in that battle for the future of the game. Again - just my opinion. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 20, 2018

2. Today is Rihanna's 30th birthday. Sadly, Joel Embiid has said his pursuit of the pop star is over.

It still feels like this is a good day to remember when the Sixers star was smitten and tried to use Twitter to make his case.

BREAKING NEWS: Moving on from kk to Rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Hey baby holla at me!! Dinner at giorgios at 930pm @rihanna???? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

SOURCES: Rihanna is considering JOEL EMBIID’s offer — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Had a great dream about Rihanna last night NO LIES!!!!! — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 4, 2014

That's all I gotta say......@rihanna repping the @Sixers and my jersey number #EMB11D ( got this from JD) pic.twitter.com/QVsqP7SvGs — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 23, 2014

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!!!!! I'll take to Giorgios when I'm back in LA this summer @rihanna #HOT pic.twitter.com/u4pmQu423k — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 20, 2015

3. New Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is embracing his "Dad Bod" and dropping great replies on Instagram.

Instagram

4. If you want to add some spice to your spring training viewing, BetDSI Sportsbook is offering a bunch of Tim Tebow and Russell Wilson prop bets.

Will Tim Tebow be added to an MLB roster in 2018?

Yes +650

No -1000

Will Tim Tebow play in an MLB game in 2018?

Yes +750

No -1300

First player to reach Triple-A minor league baseball

Russell Wilson +150

Tim Tebow -200

Will Russell Wilson record an at-bat during 2018 Grapefruit League?

Yes +1000

No -2500

Tim Tebow total strikeouts during 2018 Grapefruit League

Over 7.5 (-150)

Under 7.5 (+120)

Tim Tebow batting average during 2018 Grapefruit League

Over .160 (-130)

Under .160 (+100)

Will Tim Tebow record a hit during 2018 Grapefruit League?

Yes -400

No +340

Will Tim Tebow hit a home run during 2018 Grapefruit League?

Yes +700

No -1200

5. Reds first baseman Joey Votto made some headlines yesterday because he said he got fat over the winter.

"I tried to get fatter."



What a way to spend the offseason 😂😂😂 (via @Reds) pic.twitter.com/2rlkfURKUK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2018

Apparently, this is Votto's idea of being fat.

As a fat person, I now hate Joey Votto.

6. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE announced yesterday that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Here's a great clip of the time Jarrett was supposed to sing on Monday Night Raw, which never happened, causing Gorilla Monsoon to lose his mind.

IN CLOSING: ESPNews aired Yankees batting practice live on Monday. The nation's hate for the Evil Empire will reach new heights this season.