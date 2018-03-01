Getty Images

Robert Kraft is 76, didn't just have baby

I got a little giddy last night with the news that Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a baby with much, much younger girlfriend Riki Lander. It's not every day a 76-year-old becomes a new dad. But alas, Kraft is not the father, though he "is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child," according to a statement from the team.

It's not always great to imitate LeBron

A University of Central Florida student decided to channel LeBron James by standing up inside a classroom, throwing baby powder in the air and declaring his intention of going to Miami. This did not go over well. The building was evacuated, hazmat and the fire department were called in and the funny prank became not-so-funny.

One bad thing about living in Colorado

Texas Wesleyan will not recruit in Colorado because of all the weed and liberal politics.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I know I should focus on the latest group of SI Swimsuit models but I miss Jessica Gomes, so I'm making her today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Ashley Graham in midst of important twerking controversy

There is a person in the world known as Toccara, the "Queen of Thickness." Toccara saw a behind the scenes video from an SI Swimsuit shoot in which Ashley Graham showed off her twerking skills, and was not impressed. So SI Swimsuit released another video with a better angle of Ashley's twerking and we're waiting to see if Tocarra has nicer things to say. I feel dumber for having typed all this. Read the full story here.

The flop to end all flops

I can't tell if this is the greatest or worst thing I've ever seen.

NYC woman accused of poisoning look-alike with cheesecake​

The story is as crazy as the headline.

Gregg Popovich's scouting report on Barack Obama

Pop on Obama saying he'd pick SA if he were a free agent: "That's very flattering. I'd have to do a background check on him, though, bc I've heard some things he's done in the past aren't very good. I can't remember where I heard that stuff, but I'd have to do a background check" — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 1, 2018

Can't wait for every athlete to have these

After Messi shared a picture of the custom cleats she painted for him, one artist has received requests from players around the world https://t.co/WGqt1B506O pic.twitter.com/HMNQj141EQ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 1, 2018

I'm very excited for this

Flight of the Conchords review – blissfully funny musical comedy https://t.co/Co3VuICc6P — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) March 1, 2018

Odds & Ends

The Patriots vs. TB12 is the best feud in sports right now ... Texas A&M really wants Jimbo Fisher to lead the team to a national title ... Lindsey Vonn's secret to staying in shape: coffee bliss balls ... Rich Rodriguez has proof he didn't expose himself to his accuser ... The Royals picked a really bad spot for Lucas Duda's introductory press conference ... The Pitt basketball team is really, really bad this season ... James Harden fans may want to visit their nearest 7-11 ... ​Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to star in a new Quentin Tarantino film ... This Uber rider keeps having sex with her drivers ... A plastic shopping bag somehow costs $590 ... A look inside the $100,000 swag bag each Academy Award nominee receives.

James Harden stepback earns Jim Ross treatment

James Harden's crossover on Wes Johnson, called by Jim Ross pic.twitter.com/sR5CnSXLAI — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) March 1, 2018

This can't be legal

I had never seen this -- a coach playing defense (??) on an inbounder from the other team. The player with the ball seems to be ... a little confused, too. pic.twitter.com/yjpzQG65ct — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 1, 2018

Nationals celebrate Hump Day

Welp, there are three real life camels here at Nats camp today. “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas was playing and Bobby Henley keeps screaming “Hump Day!” pic.twitter.com/pOXVhovr8c — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) February 28, 2018

Kyrie beats shot clock

If You're Into It

