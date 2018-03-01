Thursday's Hot Clicks: Robert Kraft, Age 76, Is Not Having a Baby With Much Younger Girlfriend

Robert Kraft, sadly, is not a genetic freak.

By Andy Gray
March 01, 2018
Getty Images

Robert Kraft is 76, didn't just have baby

I got a little giddy last night with the news that Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a baby with much, much younger girlfriend Riki Lander. It's not every day a 76-year-old becomes a new dad. But alas, Kraft is not the father, though he "is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child," according to a statement from the team. 

It's not always great to imitate LeBron

A University of Central Florida student decided to channel LeBron James by standing up inside a classroom, throwing baby powder in the air and declaring his intention of going to Miami. This did not go over well. The building was evacuated, hazmat and the fire department were called in and the funny prank became not-so-funny.

One bad thing about living in Colorado

Texas Wesleyan will not recruit in Colorado because of all the weed and liberal politics.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Jessica Gomes 2013: Guilian, China
I know I should focus on the latest group of SI Swimsuit models but I miss Jessica Gomes, so I'm making her today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Ashley Graham in midst of important twerking controversy

There is a person in the world known as Toccara, the "Queen of Thickness." Toccara saw a behind the scenes video from an SI Swimsuit shoot in which Ashley Graham showed off her twerking skills, and was not impressed. So SI Swimsuit released another video with a better angle of Ashley's twerking and we're waiting to see if Tocarra has nicer things to say. I feel dumber for having typed all this. Read the full story here.

The flop to end all flops

I can't tell if this is the greatest or worst thing I've ever seen.

NYC woman accused of poisoning look-alike with cheesecake​

The story is as crazy as the headline.

Gregg Popovich's scouting report on Barack Obama

Can't wait for every athlete to have these

I'm very excited for this

Odds & Ends

The Patriots vs. TB12 is the best feud in sports right now ... Texas A&M really wants Jimbo Fisher to lead the team to a national title ... Lindsey Vonn's secret to staying in shape: coffee bliss balls ... Rich Rodriguez has proof he didn't expose himself to his accuser ... The Royals picked a really bad spot for Lucas Duda's introductory press conference ... The Pitt basketball team is really, really bad this season ... James Harden fans may want to visit their nearest 7-11 ... ​Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to star in a new Quentin Tarantino film ... This Uber rider keeps having sex with her drivers ... A plastic shopping bag somehow costs $590 ... A look inside the $100,000 swag bag each Academy Award nominee receives.

James Harden stepback earns Jim Ross treatment

This can't be legal

Nationals celebrate Hump Day

Kyrie beats shot clock

If You're Into It

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

