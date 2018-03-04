Forget about Kobe's 2003 sexual assault case? Twitter didn't.
Kobe wins Oscar, not everyone happy about it
The Academy Awards took place last night and the big sports news is that Kobe Bryant won as Oscar for best animated short film. The reaction was interesting—some praised the Lakers legend while others made sure his 2003 sexual assault case was not forgotten. If you missed the awards, FanSided has 10 observations to impress your co-workers.
What's the most essential baseball movie of all time?
A bunch of SI staffers weighed in on all-time baseball movie. I, of course, chose Major League because I have good taste in movies. Mets reliever Jerry Blevins really dislikes Field of Dreams so we had him write about it.
Proceed with caution
This is the worst accidental pro wrestling injury I've seen in a while and results in a broken eye socket. You've been warned.
My buddy Neesh is a photographer in Los Angeles who occasionally sends me photos from his shoots. Today is one of those times. Meet Michelle Scott, today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Athletes love swimsuit models, Example No. 463
Chandler Parsons is Instagram official with Cassie Amato. Perhaps you remember Cassie from her SI Swimsuit casting a couple years ago.
My new favorite GIF
The pain is real for these Wizards fans.
Hockey proposals are the best proposals
I wonder if they'll get the Stanley Cup cake below?
Now that's a wedding cake
Macaulay Culkin wins joke of the night
Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 - Philadelphia 41 #Oscars— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018
San Francisco's secret weapon
The Giants have countered the Russell Wilson-to-the-Yankees move by bring Chris Berman to camp as guest manager. pic.twitter.com/aR4Iw1bnK0— Mike Oz (@mikeoz) March 4, 2018
Odds & Ends
NBC angered a whole bunch of NHL fans on Saturday ... Jim Kelly gave an inspiring speech at a cancer benefit ... Tracker: Which teams are in the NCAA Tournament so far ... 99-year-old swimmers are the best swimmers ... The Grizzlies had fun with that ridiculous Brooklyn barbeque tweet ... The cracks are getting bigger and bigger in ESPN's Sean Miller story ... How to get more free food on your next flight ... Amazon and Google are back to feuding ... Jeopardy had its first ever tiebreaker last week ... Everyone avoided Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet ... It's so unfair that rich actors get all this stuff for free ... Amazon paid no U.S. income taxes in 2017.
Shaquem Griffin is fast
WOW. 😱😱😱@ShaquemGriffin just ran a 4.38u 40-yard dash!— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
The fastest LB at the #NFLCombine since 2003.
📺: @Nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/TKHXVZri4n
SI TV Preview: Rohan's League Pass Digest
Demi's biggest fan
Kobe Bryant singing along at Demi Lovato's concert #TMYLMTourInglewood pic.twitter.com/VuHNeXIyJY— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 3, 2018
Juuuust a bit outside
We've got a hockey fight
Dude - this is an old-school, raining blows on the opponent, knock down drag out, slobberknocker from Seeler & Witkowski pic.twitter.com/A8aDunPwjU— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2018
How Oscars are made
This is how the #Oscars are made pic.twitter.com/hcW5BfwIrY— Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 5, 2018
Once in a Lifetime
