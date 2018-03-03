NBC Cuts Away From Capitals-Maple Leafs Stadium Series Game for Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live > Outdoor Hockey, according to NBC. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 03, 2018

The Capitals played the Maple Leafs today at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in one of three outdoor NHL games this year. The game was delayed due to an issue with the lights, a delay that messed with NBC's nightly scheduling. 

The game ended up running right up until 11:00 p.m. EST, which is when Saturday Night Live begins. Instead of pushing back the beginning of SNL, the powers that be at NBC decided to boot the Stadium Series game to NBC Sports Network and switch to SNL, which was being hosted by Charles Barkley. 

This decision was made a little easier by the score, as the Capitals had the game well in hand. It makes you wonder, though, if this had been 2-2, would NBC have made the same call?

