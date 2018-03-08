Warning: A bunch of college cheerleaders have the mumps

Over 25,000 cheerleaders and coaches descended on Dallas last month for the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship. All of them are now at risk for the mumps after it was discovered that someone who took part in the competition now has the virus. And no, the Oregon cheerleaders pictured above don't have them. I just needed a group shot so I used an old Cheerleader of the Week gallery.

Prince turns Carlos Boozer's house purple

I've been enjoying SI's new HOLDAT podcast with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson, who are much more entertaining than I first expected. Anyhow, during yesterday's show, Boozer finally told the full story of when Prince rented his L.A. house for a season and transformed it purple. It's a great story and made me like Prince even more.

The NFL combine gets more ridiculous

A team asked running back Derrius Guice if he liked men.

Cheerleader of the Week: Alexis (Charlotte Hornets) Courtesy of Alexis/Charlotte Honeybees Courtesy of Alexis/Charlotte Honeybees Courtesy of Alexis/Charlotte Honeybees Courtesy of Alexis/Charlotte Honeybees Courtesy of Alexis/Charlotte Honeybees 1 of 38 Advertisement

The Charlotte Hornets are 28-37 this season but they do have one of my favorite cheerleaders. Meet Alexis, a proud member of the Charlotte Honey Bees and today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

This has to be a joke

The Royals held a team meeting about the dangers of porn addiction.

Here are all the billionaires in the world

Forbes put out is annual list. Mark Zuckerberg is 33 and has $71 billion.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Our friends at 2XU know the importance of compression gear that is useful for everyone from elite athletes to weekend warriors, and have two great products to prove it—the MCS Cross Training Comp Tights and the Training 2 in 1 compression shorts. Both will have you looking good and feeling better. Be sure to follow 2XU on Instagram for more great products. In the meantime, I have three prize packs with both products to give away. I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of their favorite sports radio personality. Please make the subject line "2XU."

#LABron

MLB Salaries in 1985

The @SINow cover this week in 1985 listed all the millionaires in MLB. pic.twitter.com/8edWSrEyZN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 8, 2018

Ichiro, then and now

Ichiro arriving at #MarinersST in 2001, and 17 years later. pic.twitter.com/VNr83oyd6Y — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) March 7, 2018

Odds & Ends

Good piece on yesterday's big Twitter spat involving Bill Simmons, J.J. Watt and others ... A triathlete was attacked by three guys with chainsaws (and they tried to cut his legs off) ... ESPN's Wright Thompson wrote a great profile of Ichiro ... The 2018 NFL free agent class isn't that impressive ... Matt Leinart had a nice comeback to this Twitter insult ... ​Kelly Obure Jr. is the latest NBA player to speak up about depression and mental health ... Richard Sherman appears to be on his way out of Seattle ... Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students ... Nothing like a near brawl after a garbage time dunk ... So bummed Jerry Jones caved and paid the NFL $2 million for fighting Roger Goodell ... The NYPD is about ready to arrest Harvey Weinstein ... The sons of Greg Allman and Dicky Betts are now touring together.

Fly Eagles Fly

​

The perks of NCAA sports

WATCH: Northeastern University's women's basketball team got stuck in the winter weather while their bus was driving through Philadelphia — so the team got out and started pushing.



The latest on the East Coast winter storm coming up on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/BJ3gYkeg8E — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) March 7, 2018

One way to stay in shape

Yooo Alvin Kamara is really lifting weights and pulling a car AT THE SAME DANG TIME



🎥 alvinkamara | Instagram pic.twitter.com/vte1NUHq5I — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 7, 2018

Chris Webber doesn't forget

Chris Webber reminds Shaq that "dirty refs" robbed the Kings in that game 7 against the Lakers in the WCF pic.twitter.com/mMWbeLKNMN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 7, 2018

Since I'm going to a Steve Winwood concert tonight

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.