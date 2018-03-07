Watch: Dwyane Wade Surprises Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Wednesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 07, 2018

Heat star Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. 

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was the site of the mass shooting that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14. 

One of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in Wade's jersey. Wade has since dedicated his return and the rest of the Heat season to him, writing his Oliver's name on his shoes.  

During the visit, Wade said he was inspired and said a thank you to the students

