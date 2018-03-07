Heat star Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was the site of the mass shooting that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14.

.@DwyaneWade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS: "I just wanted to come and say I'm inspired by all of you."



(📹: @sebiloveschoco) pic.twitter.com/i0oeVp0Hzl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2018

One of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in Wade's jersey. Wade has since dedicated his return and the rest of the Heat season to him, writing his Oliver's name on his shoes.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

During the visit, Wade said he was inspired and said a thank you to the students.