1. During these insane political times, we all hear the same sentence over and over every single day: "The country is so divided. The country is so divided. The country is so divided."

For two hours Sunday night, though, the country was not divided. Everyone came together to voice their total displeasure with the new format of the NCAA tournament Selection Show.

Moving from CBS to TBS for the first time ever, and from New York City to Atlanta, the show's format—announcing the teams in alphabetical order first and brackets second—left viewers irate. The telecast also featured technical glitches that only added fuel to the fire.

The amazing thing about all this is that the event should be nothing but an absolute layup for whichever network airs it: Get on TV, babble for 5-10 minutes with the typical useless analysis and then pump out the brackets. Don't get cute. Don't add bells and whistles. Don't try to spice it up. Just stick to the formula.

Of course, CBS/Turner signed an eight-year, $8.8 billion deal with the NCAA in 2016 to air the tournament, so this means executives have to try to make everything around it "special" instead of just giving fans what they want. The result of that dopey logic is below:

Please do not call 911 to complain about the format of the NCAA tournament selection show. We can’t do anything about it, no matter how bad it is. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 11, 2018

The selection show actually did to itself what America wanted to do it, turn the lights out #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/GXKmUdZE3r — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) March 11, 2018

I never thought we’d find something that everyone on Twitter would agree upon, but here we are. This selection show blows. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 11, 2018

the ncaa selection show is like if you went to a movie and someone read a wikipedia summary of the plot out loud during the opening credits. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) March 11, 2018

It's absolutely mind boggling how CBS/Turner Sports have ruined the Selection Show, literally one of the easiest things in television to not ruin. Fire everybody. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) March 11, 2018

Way to ruin Selection Sunday. Audio problems. Suspense taken out of it by doing this way. Awful. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 11, 2018

The TBS selection show has to be a SNL skit this week. Please. — Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) March 11, 2018

I compared the NCAA Tournament Selection Show to pouring milk over a plate of perfect nachos and I have no regrets from an honest day’s work. https://t.co/n06phKWnYX — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) March 12, 2018

New selection show: Worst “decision” since LeBron James. CBS took its March Madness talents to a deserted island and left them there. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 11, 2018

Early impression of new selection show pic.twitter.com/QUhJuBcfAB — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 11, 2018

The extraordinary drama normally associated with this has been completely muted by the format. This was a terrible idea. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 11, 2018

One thing on that last Mike Greenberg tweet: There's no way on earth he tweets that if ESPN ruins a show, so that's a little weak.

2. The Cavs lost to the Lakers last night, but LeBron still put on a show with two ridiculous passes (even though one did not lead to a bucket).

3. It's a good thing the New York City tabloids don't overreact to things.

Call me crazy, but I'm not going to trade one of the best receivers in the game because he smoked a blunt during the offseason. Of course, the pro trade-Odell crowd will cite that he was a "distraction" long before this video was posted on Friday, but it's still a ridiculous overreaction to something that really isn't a big deal.

4. I would love to know what Facebook is paying Tom Brady for his "Tom vs. Time" show that airs on the social media platform. The Patriots QB actually appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday to promote the series finale.

Tom Brady's exclusive one-on-one with @michaelstrahan, opening up about football, family, this year's Super Bowl, and much more pic.twitter.com/bgRmpse2hO — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2018

5. An episode of ABC's Black-ish has reportedly been shelved thanks to "creative differences." The show in question was to feature a debate about players kneeling during the national anthem.

6. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got a kick out of breaking a press box window with a foul ball on Saturday.

I Was trying to shatter it to give them a clearer view 🤷🏽‍♂️ RT @Cut4: Hey @Giancarlo818, if you break it, you bought it. https://t.co/AGuits6l0c pic.twitter.com/y8wjdsGVca — Giancarlo Stanton (@Giancarlo818) March 10, 2018

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vince McMahon accuses NY Post writer Phil Mushnick of "journalistic stalking." The best part is at the very end when Vince goes from serious lecturer to over-the-top wrestling announcers.

