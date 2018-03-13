Traina Thoughts: All These Years Later, It Still Stings That Gus Johnson Doesn't Call The NCAA Tourney

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Gus Johnson's absence from March Madness has left an unfillable void.

By Jimmy Traina
March 13, 2018

1. This will be the seventh year in a row that Gus Johnson has not called an NCAA tournament game after leaving CBS for FOX in 2011. As we get closer to the start of the Madness on Thursday, that void feels deeper and deeper. Yes, there are plenty of great announcers calling tournament games, such as Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle, but nothing can change the fact that Gus and March were a match on par with peanut butter and jelly, Jim and Pam and sports hot takers trolling on Twitter for attention. 

All these years later, Gus's memorable calls are still entrenched in the minds of many fans. I threw out this tweet Tuesday morning. 

People immediately began sharing their favorite Gus calls. That's how good Gus was calling the tournament—he doesn't have one stand-out call. He has several. Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

2. Steve Kerr dancing at Steph Curry's 30th birthday party is something you need to see.

Klay Thompson also got down ... literally.

3. Most of you have seen Tom Brady chugging the beer with Stephen Colbert last night, but here is the full interview, which included the Patriots quarterback lotioning up the host toward the end.

4. Forget the actual content of the note. Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta penned what has to be the most aesthetically pleasing goodbye note to a team ever yesterday when he bid Chicago farewell. Just look at that presentation from pen to handwriting to paper. So fancy.

5. Good job by the U.S. government on missing out on an easy way to make money.

6. Cellular phones have come a long way since 1984, but my biggest question after seeing this tweet is, how could Zack Morris afford a $4,000 phone as a high school student???

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Paul Heyman and Jim Ross were very underrated as a commentary team as proven here.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

IN CLOSING: Don't send out a tweet tonight asking what channel TruTv is on your cable or satellite system. Just hit guide and scroll. It's not that difficult.

