March Madness—or, as they’d call it, Mars brjálæði—has hit Iceland.

Haukar’s Kari Jonsson hit a buzzer-beater from the opposite free-throw to beat Keflavik on Tuesday to take a commanding 2–0 lead in the best-of-five playoff series. The shot was cool, the announcer’s call was even better.

Hey @SportsCenter I think we have a number one for you. This happened in Iceland last night. The game winning buzzer in Game 2 of the playoffs. PM for great TV quality. We have copyright of this. pic.twitter.com/4Up2xcWE1v — Domino's Körfukvöld (@korfuboltakvold) March 21, 2018

I’d hazard a guess that the man behind the microphone is a Keflavik fan because “nei” is Icelandic for no.

Jonsson spent last season playing for Drexel University in Philadelphia but left the team this fall to turn pro. That seems like a good decision, since he’s now the leading scorer for first-place Haukar.