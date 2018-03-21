Watch: Buzzer-Beaters Are Even Better When the Call Is in Icelandic

The shot was cool, the announcer’s call was even better.

By Dan Gartland
March 21, 2018

March Madness—or, as they’d call it, Mars brjálæði—has hit Iceland. 

Haukar’s Kari Jonsson hit a buzzer-beater from the opposite free-throw to beat Keflavik on Tuesday to take a commanding 2–0 lead in the best-of-five playoff series. The shot was cool, the announcer’s call was even better. 

I’d hazard a guess that the man behind the microphone is a Keflavik fan because “nei” is Icelandic for no. 

Jonsson spent last season playing for Drexel University in Philadelphia but left the team this fall to turn pro. That seems like a good decision, since he’s now the leading scorer for first-place Haukar. 

