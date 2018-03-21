Back before he was one third of the rap trio Migos, Quavo was Quavious Marshall, the quarterback for Berkmar High School north of Atlanta.

There are plenty of videos online to prove that Quavo is a solid athlete, like the one where he bombs a football into a basketball hoop from a long way away, but it’s natural to wonder what he could do in a competitive setting.

Luckily, Quavo was kind enough to share his high school football highlight tape—and he looks pretty legit. He’s elusive and has a solid arm.

HUNCHO HIGHLIGHTS

Celeb Flag Football April 1

HUNCHO DAY OTW!!! pic.twitter.com/Hfs9fSViuH — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 20, 2018

Quavo’s athletic prowess isn’t limited to the football field. He took home MVP honor at the NBA celebrity game at All-Star Weekend this year after dropping 19 points on 7–10 shooting.