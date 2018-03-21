Watch Quavo’s Genuinely Impressive High School Football Mixtape

Quavo was a legit talent as a high school quarterback. 

By Dan Gartland
March 21, 2018

Back before he was one third of the rap trio Migos, Quavo was Quavious Marshall, the quarterback for Berkmar High School north of Atlanta. 

There are plenty of videos online to prove that Quavo is a solid athlete, like the one where he bombs a football into a basketball hoop from a long way away, but it’s natural to wonder what he could do in a competitive setting. 

Luckily, Quavo was kind enough to share his high school football highlight tape—and he looks pretty legit. He’s elusive and has a solid arm. 

Quavo’s athletic prowess isn’t limited to the football field. He took home MVP honor at the NBA celebrity game at All-Star Weekend this year after dropping 19 points on 7–10 shooting.

