1. I'm not a UFC fan, so I never really followed Ronda Rousey's career closely, but now that she's in the WWE, I've been more exposed to her and I just have one question: Has she always been this unlikable?

Rousey did two interviews on ESPN Tuesday and she came off terribly in both.

First up, was her off-putting exchange with Mike Golic in which she misinterpreted his questions, had a nasty tone and gave curt answers.

Well this is painfully awkward. Ronda Rousey misunderstands question, gets annoyed. pic.twitter.com/Pt7XwVRazh — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

Then she was on First Take, and gave "um" answers, had a chip on her shoulder and made weird faces and gestures.

🤦🏻‍♂️ Oh my dear lord ... This interaction between Ronda Rousey and Max Kellerman hit a 10 on the awkward scale



BTW, WWE ... Ronda has BARELY spoken since joining the company and you put her on ‘FIRST TAKE’ with these guys?!?! pic.twitter.com/jBhF2aCPYm — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) March 27, 2018

Granted, I can't blame anyone for being annoyed about having to go on First Take, but seriously, if Rousey doesn't want to hear about her MMA losses or discuss her MMA career, don't do interviews. It's that simple. What's the point in going on the shows if you're just going to be miserable?

The only positive of all this is that the WWE clearly has a natural heel on its hands if they want to turn Rousey at some point.

2. Shaq deserves some sort of award for his performance on Inside the NBA last night. Watch the big guy explain to us what LeBron James is REALLY saying about his night in South Beach and the Cavs' loss to the Heat.

3. The Yankees got into a tiny bit of trouble with MLB after they revealed they'd be selling beer with players' faces on the foam this season.

This is pretty incredible. @BluePointBrewer at @yankeestadium is printing players’ faces on beer this season (also coffee and some food). @TheJudge44, @ElGarySanchez, @Giancarlo818 and @AChapman_105 are loaded into the system already with more to come. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/FlybIy6bTj — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 26, 2018

Players are not allowed to be used in promoting alcohol in any way, shape or form, so the league issued the following statement to Newsday: "We weren't aware [of the images]. We spoke to the club, the club wasn’t aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it’s not authorized, to cease doing it."

To see how the foam beer faces are made, click here.

4. Giants pitcher Derek Holland is known for his Harry Caray impersonation, but his Kermit The Frog is actually more impressive.

5. Kevin Love ended up with a tooth problem after taking an elbow to the face last night.

Ouch 😳 A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Mar 27, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

After the game, Love made sure to thank the makers of his mouthguard.

Man, I appreciate you @ShockDoctor ...could have been so much worse if I wasn’t protected with your mouthguard. Thank you again. 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/IW2UivBw6J — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 28, 2018

6. Mike and the Mad Dog will do a little reunion show today at noon on MLB Network's High Heat. In honor of the occasion, here's some vintage Francesa and Russo.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's WrestleMania season, so here's an absolutely amazing clip of Lord Alfred Hayes running down the list of all the celebrities who were on board to appear at WrestleMania II in 1986.

IN CLOSING: Why can't the NFL make normal rules? This new one that calls for a penalty if a player lowers his head to initiate contact is going to be an enormous poopshow.