1. Maybe it's because they just saw their football team win a Super Bowl, but many Sixers fans are looking at the bright side of Joel Embiid's face injury—the potential of MASKED JOEL EMBIID!

Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone after taking a shot from teammate, Markelle Fultz Wednesday night. It was announced Thursday that the big man will miss 2-4 weeks, which means he could return close to the beginning of the playoffs or after the first round. Despite the bad news, Sixers fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over what the social media star could do with the powers a mask can give him.

I guess I gotta trust “The Process” that I’ve been preaching... Unfortunate freak accident but I’ll be more than fine. Injuries jokes coming in 3,2,1 #TheProcess #Two-Face pic.twitter.com/6Q2wXaOC6C — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 30, 2018

I can’t wait for the masked @JoelEmbiid in the playoffs, it’s only gonna make it all more special — LD (@lildickytweets) March 30, 2018

The Embiid news obviously sucks but if there’s a silver lining, it’s that he’s totally going to lean into the mask thing and do some great posts online. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 30, 2018

Mask Embiid is 100% returning next Friday against the Cavs at home. pic.twitter.com/FiC768qh50 — Bootleg Fantasy FB (@BootlegFantasy) March 29, 2018

Wait... are we going to get Mask Embiid? pic.twitter.com/Jsxd06oyfX — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) March 30, 2018

I will willingly donate my face to Joel Embiid so he can play basketball. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) March 30, 2018

Returning for the playoffs like pic.twitter.com/Ea4lZnoSHT — The Homie Paulio (@PaulB9585) March 30, 2018

If Joel embiid wears a mask for the playoffs the sixers will win the finals #maskedjoel — Dan Tobar (@TobarDan) March 29, 2018

league aint ready for mask embiid..... — 𝔍𝔞𝑦 (@iPurrple) March 30, 2018

@JoelEmbiid coming back with a mask like...



I will show you where I have made my home while preparing to bring justice. Then I will break you.



He’s. Coming. #baneembiid #NBAPlayoffs



SO @TheRealMJMac pic.twitter.com/ffaa0ArC3T — Doug Pederson's Hair (@dpedersonhair) March 30, 2018

When @JoelEmbiid rocks a mask in the playoffs it will be LEGENDARY — Tree (@Lee_I__Am) March 30, 2018

Joel Embiid gon come out wit the mask in his first ever playoff game n drop 40 — Godspeed. (@mattegrey__) March 30, 2018

Joel Embiid when he walks out of the tunnel for his first game with a mask on pic.twitter.com/JcqIOKGwSD — Eagles SB LII Champs! (@EnzoTheBaker_) March 29, 2018

Eagles wear Dog Masks = win super bowl



Embiid wears a mask = win NBA Championship pic.twitter.com/rKVIGew9Zh — Philly Sports (@MadeForPhilly) March 30, 2018

2. Giancarlo Stanton isn't a rookie, but the Yankees gave him the silent treatment in the dugout after his second home run yesterday.

Giancarlo Stanton CRUSHES his 2nd home run of the game. pic.twitter.com/U1hL60CtHd — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 29, 2018

3. A+ Internet work right here, with audio from Denzel Washington dubbed over video of Robin Lopez's ejection last night.

Robin Lopez ejection narrated by Denzel from Training Day



---

(h/t @Herring_NBA) pic.twitter.com/JdmIYsctB5 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 30, 2018

4. You'll want to hear Shaq's story of his $70,000 shopping spree at a Wal-Mart.

5. If you're going to go through the trouble of spending a night in jail for running on the field during a baseball game, you've gotta make sure you don't end up doing a four-stride stumble to embarrass yourself.

(semi-)STREAKER! At the DBacks. He tried to put a juke on security but just got tripped up. pic.twitter.com/nq6YNzkcaS — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 30, 2018

6. The latest SI Media Podcast is a roundtable that covers the following topics: Who will FOX target for a Thursday Night Football analyst now that Peyton Manning has turned down the gig? And why did Peyton decline FOX’s offer? Did CBS neuter Tony Romo toward the end of the season? Can there be such a thing as too much Sister Jean? Is CBS/Turner’s stance on showing crying kids during the NCAA tournament fair? How will A-Rod do in the booth? Is anyone excited for Mike Greenberg's new ESPN morning show, Get Up? What is going on with SportsCenter at 6 p.m.? What is next for Mike Francesa?

You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes. Please don't forget to subscribe and hit me with feedback via Twitter on the show and suggestions of guests that you'd like to hear in the future.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I watched the upcoming Andre the Giant documentary last night and it lived up the hype. It was so well done by HBO and Bill Simmons, and will appeal to non-wrestling fans as much as WWF die-hards. You will see Vince McMahon as you've never seen him before, too. In honor of the doc, which comes out on April 10, here's vintage Andre when he turned on Hulk Hogan, whose acting here was downright comical.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I will give John Sterling a pass for his home run call of Giancarlo Stanton and just hope that he comes up with something different.