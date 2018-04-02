1. I'm a huge fan of Jeff Van Gundy. I think he's the best NBA analyst on TV and a big part of that is because he will often venture off into bizarre terrortories. He's not quite Bill Walton, but he definitely has a little Walton in him.

This was proven once again on Sunday when, during the Rockets-Spurs game on ABC, Van Gundy started going off about second cousins. The rant even included a question that left play-by-play Mike Breen completely flustered.

Jeff Van Gundy is out there… pic.twitter.com/dfTfdcdolo — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) April 1, 2018

2. Bryce Harper shut up a Reds fan who was taunting him in the best possible way yesterday.

1. Bryce Harper's up...



2. Someone yells "OVERRATED."



3. Bryce launches his SECOND HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/BTttlni4M2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2018

3. Only A-Rod.

4. Mike Francesa and Chris Russo are no longer together, but the duo is currently involved in a feud with current WFAN morning hosts, Boomer Esiason and Gregg Gianotti, who lit into the former WFAN afternoon hosts Monday morning for taking a cheap shot at the current on-air staff of the radio station.

5. As a general rule, April Fool's pranks are always stupid. Below is one rare exception.

How to get stabbed by your co-workers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0rEe4eyFSW — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) April 1, 2018

6. The current episode of the SI Media Podcast features a roundtable discussion on a wide variety of stories in the news with Andrew Marchand of the "New York Post" and Chad Finn of the "Boston Globe." You can listen below or on iTunes. And please don't forget to subscribe.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's WrestleMania week, so we'll feature clips from the WWE's Super Bowl every day until the big card this Sunday. The end of "the streak" is still relatively fresh in everyone's minds, but it's still worth re-watching the end of the match just for the reactions from Paul Heyman and the stunned crowd.

IN CLOSING: I like Michigan +7 tonight.