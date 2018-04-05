1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the subject of a new Rolling Stone cover story.

In the article, which is excellent, Johnson weighs in on the protests that have taken place in the NFL. His break down of why players around the league felt the need to do something to bring awareness to what was going on in the country was so well put. From Rolling Stone:

As an example, consider the clash between President Trump and the NFL players who knelt during the national anthem. Johnson (who says if he were in the league, he "would either have knelt or raised my fist in solidarity") says that what those protests were about – namely, African-Americans being killed by police – was misunderstood. "I felt like our president's responses were being dictated by the noise, and not the actual problem," he says. At their core, he adds, the protests were "a cry for help: 'As one human being to another, we're having this issue that's affecting our country and our little kids, and I need your help.' And I think when human beings are in jeopardy, and they ask for help, good-quality human beings, whether locally or at the highest level of office, they help."

In the feature story, Johnson throws cold water on the idea of running for president, but also shares a fun story of giving the Lakers a pep talk before a game on March 13.

At one point, Johnson looks around the room at the hungry young faces looking back at him. "You guys are on the come-up," he tells them. "You're on the rise. But at some point, you gotta be f---ing tired of not being number one. You gotta play angry. I'm cool and calm when I step on a set. But when it comes to business and when it comes to executing" – he raps his fist against the wall – "every day my back is up against this motherf---er. And when my back is against this motherf---er" — he raps again – "I don't give a f--- who's in front of me. I won't stop."

A few hours later, the Lakers beat the Nuggets, 112-103.

2. The newest episode of the SI MEDIA PODCAST features two interviews. The show starts with Kevin Burkhardt of FOX Sports, who talks about his career path, calling Nintendo games as a kid, why he hates a three-person booth and getting to know Jay Cutler and Alex Rodriguez. At the 38-minute mark of the podcast, Roman Reigns joins the show to talk about his main event match this Sunday with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Reigns also discusses what 'Mania week is like for WWE superstars, explains what happened when he forgot his lines on live TV during a promo with John Cena and gives me a very hard time for making an embarrassing mistake.

You can listen to the podcast below or download in iTunes. Please don't forget to subscribe.

3. We told you in yesterday's Traina Thoughts that ESPN's new morning show Get Up! got off to a slow ratings start. The news hasn't gotten any better for Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose.

From a TV source: Overnight ratings for Get Up! on Wednesday were a 0.20, down from Tuesday (0.24). Debut on Monday drew a drew a 0.28 overnight. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 5, 2018

4. ESPN had another problem last night when this happened during the final seconds of the Spurs-Lakers game.

5. The Twins and Pirates played in a blizzard yesterday and Minnesota pitcher Fernando Rodney loved it.

Fernando Rodney catching snow in his mouth between pitches pic.twitter.com/CF7UZrEaQ9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 5, 2018

Snow baseball anyone? ❄️ A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Apr 4, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

6. The Heartbreak Kid is sporting a new look and it's downright shocking.

Shawn Michaels cut his hair! 😱😱😱 (via Evan Dell Barber) pic.twitter.com/QFqXoLfy87 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 5, 2018

7. John Cena went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and went on a rant that included a lot of butt talk.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I wonder if Pete Rose bet on getting tombstoned by Kane at WrestleMania XIV.

IN CLOSING: Is anyone else playing in the Masters this weekend besides Tiger Woods?