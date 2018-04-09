1. I love Mike and the Mad Dog. Always have, always will. So I'm not posting this with any malice. This is strictly for laughs.

Every single person in this world who's a sports fan or an analyst has said something they end up regretting because they were so colossally wrong. For example:

Under 4.5 wins for the New York Jets this season is the biggest lock of my lifetime. https://t.co/f9PUcaVMU2 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 25, 2017

Well, less than two weeks into the season, the iconic New York radio hosts, who reunited for one day on the MLB Network right before the season started, might want a mulligan on their Shohei Ohtani evaluation.

Can't get enough of Mike & the Mad Dog's analysis of Shohei Ohtani from two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/RR5DkVy0Bf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 8, 2018

Here's why this is great: This is not a hot take. This is not a carnival barker TV/radio host just making stuff up they don't believe just to get a reaction. They honestly believe every word they say and they don't half-ass it.

Sure, they couldn't be more wrong, but that's irrelevant. They're entertaining as hell. That's what's relevant.

2. This is why Alex Rodriguez will always be the worst. While calling Sunday's Mets-Nationals game, A-Rod said he wished he had gone to the Mets instead of Rangers. Fine. But then, in typical A-Rod fashion, he has to turn his admission into something cringeworthy by saying, "I thought I would make great concessions to go play for the Mets. I thought it was just a great story for baseball."

Yeah, you would've done it for baseball, A-Rod. You were thinking about the game. You're such a hero.

Interesting to hear ARod talk about how much he wishes he were a Met pic.twitter.com/vpjtKqPG8D — Mets Citi (@metsciti) April 9, 2018

3. The Knicks have hung billboards in New York City to woo LeBron James here during his free agency.

The billboards are going up for LeBron in NYC (via nycadsco/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/iWi7yJz5Zb — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 6, 2018

The King, though, did not seem all that impressed.

LeBron James on the billboard in New York asking him to sign w/the Knicks: “Same reaction that I had to every last one of them this year. I think it’s very humbling that cities and organizations want me to play for them, especially at this juncture in my career. So, that’s it.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 9, 2018

4. If you're a regular Traina Thoughts reader, you know I'm obsessed with the "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and have said many times it is greatest podcast ever. Clearly, the WWE agrees because they're bringing another version of the podcast to the WWE Network and SI.com's Justin Barrasso has all the details.

5. If you're a fan of "The Office," you'll want to read "Rolling Stone's" outstanding oral history of "The Dinner Party" episode.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features interviews with FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt, who talked about how his career started by doing play-by-play of Nintendo games and recording them as a kid, and Roman Reigns before he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: You think WWE fans were happy that Daniel Bryan returned last night?

After not wrestling for nearly 3 years, Daniel Bryan made a triumphant return to the ring at WrestleMania on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6jNKRvH4BO — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2018

IN CLOSING: Just a friendly reminder: Tiger Woods has still not won a major since that Thanksgiving night when he drove into a fire hydrant after his wife chased him out of the house with a golf club at 2 a.m. after discovering he was cheating on her.