1. Monday's Wheel of Fortune saw a cringeworthy debacle when one contestant solved the puzzle, but couldn't close the deal. The complete look of confusion and disbelief on the poor dude's face afterward made me want to hug him.

2. I've been watching the NFL for about 30 years and had no idea until today that a football is called, "The Duke." Anyone else?

Colts QB Andrew Luck says he hasn't thrown an NFL-sized football yet: "I have not picked up The Duke and started throwing it yet. I don't want to skip steps. I'm trusting the process I'm in now very, very much." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 9, 2018

3. Jon Gruden is a savage. According to this NFL.com story, the Raiders coach cut punter Marquette King shortly after King brought him a box of Snickers as a welcome-aboard present.

4. Rough night at the MLB Network office for Pedro Martinez last night.

5. Red Sox outfielder Brock Holt is using Whitney Houston's awful, "I Will Always Love You" as his walkup song this season. "How Will I Know" or "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" would've been more than acceptable, but not that damn Bodyguard theme song.

Brock Holt, man of the people. pic.twitter.com/6G7VQ9xCt6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 9, 2018

6. Memo to NHL fans: Two playoff games next week will air on the Golf Channel for some reason.

Sharks/Ducks series national TV schedule:



Game #1 - USA Network

Game #2 - NBCSN

Game #3 - CNBC

Game #4 - Golf Channel



Four games, four different networks. It's better than Versus or Outdoor Living Network but this still an embarrassing TV partnership between the NHL and NBC. — Puck Podcast (@PuckPodcast) April 9, 2018

7. Thank you for this, Angela.

Michael Scott’s flat screen vs. the one in my trailer... too close to call. 😉 pic.twitter.com/spdNZnuBhZ — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) April 9, 2018

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: During a 1997 edition of Monday Night Raw, Jim Cornette went off on New York Post columnist, Phil Mushnick.

IN CLOSING: The Andre the Giant documentary airs tonight at 10 p.m. on HBO. I've seen it and it's excellent. If you've ever been a WWE fan, it's a must-watch.