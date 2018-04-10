Traina Thoughts: Guy Has One of the Worst 'Wheel of Fortune' Fails Ever

There's so much shame when you solve the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle, but still manage to get the answer wrong.

By Jimmy Traina
April 10, 2018

1. Monday's Wheel of Fortune saw a cringeworthy debacle when one contestant solved the puzzle, but couldn't close the deal. The complete look of confusion and disbelief on the poor dude's face afterward made me want to hug him.

2. I've been watching the NFL for about 30 years and had no idea until today that a football is called, "The Duke." Anyone else?

3. Jon Gruden is a savage. According to this NFL.com story, the Raiders coach cut punter Marquette King shortly after King brought him a box of Snickers as a welcome-aboard present.

4. Rough night at the MLB Network office for Pedro Martinez last night.

5. Red Sox outfielder Brock Holt is using Whitney Houston's awful, "I Will Always Love You" as his walkup song this season. "How Will I Know" or "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" would've been more than acceptable, but not that damn Bodyguard theme song.

6. Memo to NHL fans: Two playoff games next week will air on the Golf Channel for some reason.

7. Thank you for this, Angela.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: During a 1997 edition of Monday Night Raw, Jim Cornette went off on New York Post columnist, Phil Mushnick.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: The Andre the Giant documentary airs tonight at 10 p.m. on HBO. I've seen it and it's excellent. If you've ever been a WWE fan, it's a must-watch.

