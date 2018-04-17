1. The Spurs are down 2-0 against the Warriors in their first-round playoff series, which is completely unsurprising. However, the series has been notable for two things: 1.) The controversial absence of Kawhi Leonard and 2.) Gregg Popovich's hatred for Gatorade and the NBA's promotion of said sports drink.

After Game 1 on Saturday, Popovich went on a rant about the sugary beverage.

Gregg Popovich is not a Gatorade fan. pic.twitter.com/ttiZNyWelR — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) April 15, 2018

The Spurs head coach was back at it after Game 2 on Monday, complaining about being forced to basically be part of an ad for Gatorade.

​

Pop isn't trying to sell Gatorade 🚫 pic.twitter.com/K4kuXddbln — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2018

There's a lot of debate about whether Popovich's open disgust of things, like the media, is tired, but I'm still squarely on the side that it's highly entertaining.

2. Gabrielle Union has gotten a lot of attention for this tweet she sent out after her husband, Dwyane Wade, single-handedly beat the Sixers Monday night.

Now come on home baby, I got somethin' for ya #GrownASF — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

While we appreciate Union's dedication to rewarding her spouse, as someone who's been there with the Trader Joe's wine, this follow up tweet was even better.

I wonder what wine @DwyaneWade would compare himself tonight to. — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 17, 2018

2 buck chuck from Trader Joe's... didnt cost much but gets the job done 🤗 https://t.co/rKlPMehlQ1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

3. John Cena continues to tweet cryptic messages after his breakup with Nikki Bella.

Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 17, 2018

4. Here are the top-selling NBA jerseys for the 2017-18 season:

5. ESPN seems to be struggling to find a good analyst for Monday Night Football. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brett Favre recently tried out and stunk. The network also gave Rex Ryan a tryout, which is stunning considering how awful he was doing the back end of the opening night doubleheader last year.

6. If you're a Something To Wrestle With listener, it was truly bizarre to see their new show Something Else To Wrestle With receive such heavy promotion during Monday Night Raw last night.

Coming THIS WEDNESDAY to the @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/XeyhMsTNbD — Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) April 16, 2018

Co-host Conrad Thompson joined the latest SI Media Podcast to reveal all the details of the show's deal with the WWE Network.

7. Actor Adam Pally presented an award over the weekend at The Shorty Awards, which honors the best of social media. Pally, though, pulled a Ricky Gervais, and obliterated the ceremonies (with NSFW language) before handing out the hardware.

8. RANDOM "THE OFFICE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: There is a zero percent chance this scene would get made today.

IN CLOSING: I'm very nervous that the Sixers may tell Joel Embiid to tone it down on social media after his antics last night and if that happens we all lose. Please be careful, Joel!