Traina Thoughts: Gregg Popovich vs. Gatorade Is the Best Feud in Sports Right Now

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich seems to have a deep hatred for Gatorade.

By Jimmy Traina
April 17, 2018

1. The Spurs are down 2-0 against the Warriors in their first-round playoff series, which is completely unsurprising. However, the series has been notable for two things: 1.) The controversial absence of Kawhi Leonard and 2.) Gregg Popovich's hatred for Gatorade and the NBA's promotion of said sports drink.  

After Game 1 on Saturday, Popovich went on a rant about the sugary beverage.

The Spurs head coach was back at it after Game 2 on Monday, complaining about being forced to basically be part of an ad for Gatorade.

There's a lot of debate about whether Popovich's open disgust of things, like the media, is tired, but I'm still squarely on the side that it's highly entertaining.

2. Gabrielle Union has gotten a lot of attention for this tweet she sent out after her husband, Dwyane Wade, single-handedly beat the Sixers Monday night.

While we appreciate Union's dedication to rewarding her spouse, as someone who's been there with the Trader Joe's wine, this follow up tweet was even better.

3. John Cena continues to tweet cryptic messages after his breakup with Nikki Bella.

4. Here are the top-selling NBA jerseys for the 2017-18 season:

5. ESPN seems to be struggling to find a good analyst for Monday Night Football. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brett Favre recently tried out and stunk. The network also gave Rex Ryan a tryout, which is stunning considering how awful he was doing the back end of the opening night doubleheader last year.

6. If you're a Something To Wrestle With listener, it was truly bizarre to see their new show Something Else To Wrestle With receive such heavy promotion during Monday Night Raw last night.

Co-host Conrad Thompson joined the latest SI Media Podcast to reveal all the details of the show's deal with the WWE Network.

7. Actor Adam Pally presented an award over the weekend at The Shorty Awards, which honors the best of social media. Pally, though, pulled a Ricky Gervais, and obliterated the ceremonies (with NSFW language) before handing out the hardware.

8. RANDOM "THE OFFICE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: There is a zero percent chance this scene would get made today.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I'm very nervous that the Sixers may tell Joel Embiid to tone it down on social media after his antics last night and if that happens we all lose. Please be careful, Joel!

