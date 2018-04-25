1. With the Sixers trusting the process and finishing off the Heat last night, speculation began immediately about Dwyane Wade's future. Will the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer return for a 15th season? If his wife, actress Gabrielle Union has any say, yes. After a sweet, touching message for her hubby, Union quickly gave him a reality check.

I hope this isnt the end, but my God... @DwyaneWade has a career most people dream of. He is a damn legend. An icon. And hes cute 🤗 #HeatNation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 25, 2018

Why would I want him at home?! I'm not at home, my ass is at work! Whatchuthinkthisis kiddo? 🤔 https://t.co/Hp6QBPqeXC — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 25, 2018

Personally, we hope Wade keeps playing so we can get more of Union's amusing tweets about her husband.

2. The Mike Francesa saga, which I summed up in yesterday's Traina Thoughts, led to a truly amazing back page by the Daily News today.

If you can't get enough of the drama surrounding The Sports Pope's return to WFAN, check out the latest SI Media Podcast in which New York media reporters, Andrew Marchand of the Post and Neil Best of Newsday, who both spoke to Mike this week, take you inside the insane story. The discussion begins at the 52-minute mark of the podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

3. Extremely classy postgame comments from Warriors coach Steve Kerr about Gregg Popovich following his team's series win over the Spurs last night.

"Pop, if you're watching out there, we love you... Your team reflected who you are tonight." - Coach Kerr pic.twitter.com/UTvczB1SCY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 25, 2018

4. Gotta love grizzled veteran Adrian Beltre trying to advance two bases on a foul ball last night.

5. Didi Gregorius is batting .347 with 8 home runs and 27 RBIs this season, but the Yankees can't spell his name.

6. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has quite the resourceful dog.

7. RANDOM SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's rare you saw Derek Jeter loosen up and show some personality during his career, but he did during this sketch when he hosted the show back in 2001.

Derek Jeter's Taco Hole pic.twitter.com/nE2hi2mqN4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 9, 2017

