Traina Thoughts: All It Took For Baker Mayfield To Win People Over Was A Photo

Biloxi Sun Herald/Twitter

People couldn't get enough of Baker Mayfield recreating Brett Favre's iconic NFL Draft day picture.

By Jimmy Traina
April 26, 2018

1. And just like that, nobody is talking about height, hand size and an arrest. Baker Mayfield caused a social media frenzy Wednesday night when he posted a photo in which he recreated Brett Favre's 1991 NFL Draft day phone call.

I've been on the Baker bandwagon all along, but who knew all it would take to win some people over was a goofy picture? Favre himself weighed in on Mayfield's creative effort.

According to ESPN, Mayfield's mom QB's bought wallpaper that matched the wood paneling shown in Favre's bedroom and they family put up photos of the QB from his days in youth sports. 

As for the jorts, Mayfield owned those, so there's a legitimate red flag for teams thinking of drafting him.

2. When you drain a game-winning 3-pointer, score 44 points, grab 10 rebounds and dish out eight assists, you instantly become spongeworthy.


Here is an awesome video from inside the arena when LeBron James put the nail in Indiana's coffin last night.

3. There was a little confusion Monday night because some people thought TNT play-by-play man Kevin Harlan was randomly calling players, "Reggie" during the Rockets-Timberwolves game. Of course, Harlan was just talking to his analyst, Reggie Miller. Harlan addressed this in the perfect way during Wednesday's game between the teams.

This also gives me the perfect chance to tell you that Harlan is the guest on the newest edition of the SI Media Podcast. The man with the best pipes in the business talked about why he prefers doing radio over TV, the hardest sport to call, the oudest NBA arena, having to become a personality, bucket list job, whether he regrets doing play-by-play of a streaker and much more. You can listen to the interview below or download it on iTunes.

4. The NFL Network's (and recent SI Media Podcast guest) Rich Eisen gave fans a sneak peek of what tonight's Draft will look like inside AT&T Stadium, aka, "Jerry's World," and it looks pretty spectacular.

5. What an at-bat for the Tigers' Leonys Martin yesterday. First, he fouled a ball into the twig and berries and then two pitches later he went yard.

6. Call me a cynic, but I'd bet money the family set this up by rewinding the game.

He called it. 👏👏👏 (via 242Crew/Twitter)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

7RANDOM "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was Peyton Manning's breakout moment.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I can't ever remember being this excited for the NFL Draft. Enjoy it.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)