1. And just like that, nobody is talking about height, hand size and an arrest. Baker Mayfield caused a social media frenzy Wednesday night when he posted a photo in which he recreated Brett Favre's 1991 NFL Draft day phone call.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” - Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

I've been on the Baker bandwagon all along, but who knew all it would take to win some people over was a goofy picture? Favre himself weighed in on Mayfield's creative effort.

Good luck tonight....and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 26, 2018

According to ESPN, Mayfield's mom QB's bought wallpaper that matched the wood paneling shown in Favre's bedroom and they family put up photos of the QB from his days in youth sports.

As for the jorts, Mayfield owned those, so there's a legitimate red flag for teams thinking of drafting him.

2. When you drain a game-winning 3-pointer, score 44 points, grab 10 rebounds and dish out eight assists, you instantly become spongeworthy.

Name suggestion for new royal baby: LeBron @KingJames — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 26, 2018

Here is an awesome video from inside the arena when LeBron James put the nail in Indiana's coffin last night.

In my seats for LeBron game winner. Glad I took this one in as a fan! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/US2cvpMVDv — Jonathan Peterlin (@JPeterlin) April 26, 2018

3. There was a little confusion Monday night because some people thought TNT play-by-play man Kevin Harlan was randomly calling players, "Reggie" during the Rockets-Timberwolves game. Of course, Harlan was just talking to his analyst, Reggie Miller. Harlan addressed this in the perfect way during Wednesday's game between the teams.

Kevin Harlan is self aware pic.twitter.com/AGBkcina0m — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 26, 2018

This also gives me the perfect chance to tell you that Harlan is the guest on the newest edition of the SI Media Podcast. The man with the best pipes in the business talked about why he prefers doing radio over TV, the hardest sport to call, the oudest NBA arena, having to become a personality, bucket list job, whether he regrets doing play-by-play of a streaker and much more. You can listen to the interview below or download it on iTunes.

4. The NFL Network's (and recent SI Media Podcast guest) Rich Eisen gave fans a sneak peek of what tonight's Draft will look like inside AT&T Stadium, aka, "Jerry's World," and it looks pretty spectacular.

5. What an at-bat for the Tigers' Leonys Martin yesterday. First, he fouled a ball into the twig and berries and then two pitches later he went yard.

Leonys Martin got hit where it hurts then hit one out of the park two pitches later. pic.twitter.com/JJBLZqjR3x — Stadium (@WatchStadium) April 26, 2018

6. Call me a cynic, but I'd bet money the family set this up by rewinding the game.

7. RANDOM "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was Peyton Manning's breakout moment.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I can't ever remember being this excited for the NFL Draft. Enjoy it.