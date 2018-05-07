Monday’s Hot Clicks: Bat Boy Rescues Baby Ducks on Field During Minor League Game

How did they get all the way out there on those little legs?

By Dan Gartland
May 07, 2018

Squirrel delays are so passé

I always love seeing which new animals find a way to delay a baseball game. Usually they’re bees or squirrels, but sometimes you’ll see a rabbit or even a sheep.

Saturday night’s game between the Norfolk Tides and Louisville Bats was briefly interrupted by a pair of baby ducks on the field. I don’t know how they got all the way out to the third base line on those tiny little legs, but they got close enough to the action that a groundskeeper and a bat boy had to come out and scoop them up.

Four games from the Cup

There were plenty of people who thought, after the expansion draft, that the Vegas Golden Knights would be easily the worst team in the NHL. No one thought they’d be one of the four best. And yet, here they are in the Western Conference final, four wins away from playing for the Stanley Cup.

The Knights eliminated the Sharks last night in six games and await the winner of the Predators-Jets series. They’ve totally upended every assumption we have about expansion teams, and there’s no reason to believe they’re done yet. They’ve proven they have a legitimate chance to win this next series, and perhaps even lift the cup

16 years ago today

Today is the anniversary of the most iconic sports press conference off all time. Some people might put Jim Mora’s “PLAYOFFS?!” ahead of it, or Dennis Green’s “They are who we thought they were!”, or Mike Gundy’s “I’m a man, I’m 40!”, but my money is on Iverson. He doesn’t blow his top like those other guys; he’s just incredulous. I mean, you don’t see those other guys getting referenced in Action Bronson songs, and that guy makes a ton of sports references.

Bits & Pieces

You have to see this SNL skit mocking LeBron’s teammates if you haven’t already ... Charlie Day has worn the same shoes for all 14 seasons of It’s Always Sunny ... A New Jersey ice cream maker has introduced a pork roll flavor ... A major shoutout to former NFL running back Isaiah Pead, who’s not giving up on sports after losing his leg in a car crash ... A Wisconsin man has just eaten his 30,000th Big Mac ... A Colorado woman blew up a microwave at 7-Eleven when she tried to heat up urine.

Now it’s stuck in your head

Speaking of stuck in your head...

Happy belated birthday, Willie Mays

At least my typos don’t get engraved in metal

Don’t do drugs

On second thought

When your kid’s new favorite thing to say is a bad word

Music class was never this fun when I was in school

When will the violence end?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

